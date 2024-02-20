Hunton’s privacy lawyers routinely assist clients with compliance with US federal and state and international children’s privacy laws.

One of Hunton’s accomplished partners in this area previously led the Federal Trade Commission’s children’s online privacy program, authored a chapter in a 2022 treatise published by the International Association of Privacy Professionals, “Children’s Privacy and Safety.” Leveraging this experience and that of Hunton’s top-ranked privacy and cybersecurity practice, we regularly counsel clients on compliance with the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule, state children and teen privacy laws, and international privacy regimes. We also handle related enforcement actions for our clients. Our team routinely advises on proposed legislation to strengthen the protection of personal information accessed and collected from children and teens.

Our children’s privacy clients run the gamut from telecommunications conglomerates, media and technology companies, streaming services, electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, and video gaming companies, to traditional retailers, banks and payment platforms, travel companies, and energy providers.

Areas of Practice

Our children’s privacy lawyers advise clients on the following:

Compliance with COPPA;

Compliance with emerging state privacy laws governing children, teens, and social media use, including the California Age Appropriate Design Code (CA AADC);

Designing marketing and advertising campaigns directed to children and teens;

Compliance with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office’s Age Appropriate Design Code and other evolving international laws and regulations;

Conducting children’s privacy reviews, including analyzing cross-product and cross-platform advertising and information collection practices;

Compliance with social media platform laws;

Developing data intake, management, retention, and sharing programs for children’s data;

Compliance with federal and state educational privacy laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA);

Designing creative user interfaces for child engagement;

Drafting understandable and robust online and parental privacy notices; and

Creating compliant parental consent systems.

Relevant Experience