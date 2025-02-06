European Data Protection and Privacy
Data protection and privacy risks affect every business. Our integrated team offers assistance on all aspects of European data protection law, including the GDPR, data breaches, international data transfers and BCRs, privacy risk management and cross-border compliance.
Overview
In Europe, data protection rights are fundamental human rights regulated by a comprehensive legal framework. The specific requirements of European data protection law can be challenging for organizations, especially because of variations in local laws across EU Member States. Organizations seeking to comply with European data protection requirements need thoughtful, yet pragmatic, advice that is informed by deep knowledge of local law requirements. Our European data protection lawyers have extensive experience organizing, managing and coordinating compliance projects with both national and international dimensions, allowing our clients to efficiently manage their multijurisdictional needs.
The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force on May 25, 2018, and our lawyers have worked extensively with global companies on devising and implementing strategies for compliance with the new requirements under the Regulation. We also have provided extensive thought leadership on some of the most difficult aspects of the GDPR. Our UK-based team regularly hosts seminars exploring the impact of specific aspects of the GDPR on both non-EU and EU businesses.
We provide counsel on a wide range of areas, including:
- Advising on compliance with data protection law in the UK and across the EU, including the GDPR;
- Creating strategies for international data transfers, including Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs), model clauses and the EU-US Privacy Shield and the Swiss-US Privacy Shield;
- Handling all aspects of complex cybersecurity incidents and data breaches;
- Developing proactive, breach-readiness solutions for clients, including the development of incident response plans and conducting tabletop exercises;
- Assisting clients facing regulatory enquiries and enforcement actions;
- Conducting privacy impact assessments and data protection and privacy audits covering a range of privacy governance and compliance issues;
- Conducting privacy and data security due diligence in connection with corporate transactions;
- Addressing challenges raised by social networking services and related technologies, for both providers and corporate users;
- Advising on the use of cookies and the compliance challenges posed by the amended e-Privacy Directive;
- Complying with e-discovery requests on a pan-EU basis;
- Advising on the cross-border implementation of employee monitoring and whistle-blowing schemes; and
- Working with senior management to develop comprehensive information governance strategies that assist in managing risk and encouraging innovation.
Lawyers in our Brussels and London offices are fluent in many European languages, and they have studied law or been admitted to practice in several jurisdictions, including Belgium, France, Germany, Greece and the UK. Our European lawyers are often assisted on projects by privacy lawyers in our Asian and US offices.
We have established a network of specialized privacy and data protection lawyers in Europe and beyond, with whom we often work on projects. This approach allows us to call on the services of highly knowledgeable privacy law specialists from all over the world, while coordinating the work so that our clients deal with only a single point of contact. Our "one-stop shop" approach allows us to promote efficiency, and thus value, to our clients.
Our clients are based in jurisdictions across the globe. They represent numerous sectors including advertising, consumer goods, financial services, information technology, manufacturing, new media, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, publishing, retail, software and many others.
Augmenting our core data protection and privacy practice is the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a privacy think tank associated with the law firm. CIPL provides strategic consulting services and helps clients develop global privacy and data security strategies for today’s digital economy. It also provides clients with a forum for developing privacy solutions and brings together companies, consumer leaders and senior policy makers to develop next-generation privacy principles to facilitate global, digital information flows. CIPL is also leading a GDPR project examining best practices and challenges in the implementation of the key GDPR requirements.
Legislative and Policy Practice
Our data protection lawyers maintain strong relationships with officials at the European Commission, national data protection authorities, the Article 29 Working Party and the European Data Protection Supervisor. Our team is closely involved in helping organizations implement the new requirements of the EU GDPR. Our data protection lawyers also frequently work with international organizations, such as the Council of Europe and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Relevant Experience
We have assisted clients on a wide range of data protection and privacy compliance matters across Europe. Some recent projects we have worked on include:
- Advise a large technology and Internet company on numerous aspects of EU privacy law, including compliance with new and existing EU rulings, corporate restructuring, monitoring and mobile issues. We also work extensively with the company on the impact of the GDPR, advising on policy issues and on preparation for GDPR implementation.
- Advise a large British media company on preparing for compliance with the GDPR, including conducting a gap analysis and strategic remediation plan.
- Advise a multi-level marketing company on its certification to the EU-US Privacy Shield, and assisting with compliance with the GDPR.
- Assisted a global financial institution on global privacy compliance, including advising the most senior executives on the group’s information governance structure.
- Advised a Fortune 500 company on a significant EU data protection law compliance project at a pan-European level involving 27 European Member States. We have assisted the company on the launch of multiple information products in jurisdictions throughout the world, as well as Internet-related projects.
- Assisted a major French company concerning implementation of a strategy for its global data transfers, including BCRs. We advised in detail on the entire BCR process, including drafting BCRs and associated documents.
- Represented a Fortune 500 company on various global data protection compliance initiatives, including the company’s framework for cross-border transfer of personal data.
- Counseled an association on various data protection issues related to online copyright enforcement and, in particular, on its strategy for global data protection compliance.
- Advised a large multinational corporation on its international data transfer strategy, including BCRs.
- Advised a social network provider on its data protection compliance strategy for Europe.
- Assisted a major Belgian retailer with respect to its strategy for implementation of a whistle-blowing hotline in several European countries.
- Advised one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of cosmetic products in connection with their online privacy policy, terms and conditions, and use of online marketing technologies across Europe.
Insights
Legal Updates
- February 6, 2025Legal Update
- January 8, 2025Legal Update
- November 27, 2024Legal Update
- Legal Update
- November 21, 2024Legal Update
- October 7, 2024Legal Update
- September 5, 2024Legal Update
- August 5, 2024Legal Update
- July 18, 2024Legal Update
- July 1, 2024Legal Update
- June 6, 2024Legal Update
- May 2, 2024Legal Update
- April 4, 2024Legal Update
- March 6, 2024Legal UpdatePrivacy and Information Security Law Blog Update
- February 5, 2024Legal Update
- January 10, 2024Legal Update
- December 7, 2023Legal Update
- November 9, 2023Legal Update
- October 4, 2023Legal Update
- September 7, 2023Legal Update
- June 6, 2023Legal Update
- May 2, 2023Legal Update
- April 6, 2023Legal Update
- February 8, 2023Legal Update
- January 5, 2023Legal Update
- December 5, 2022Legal Update
- November 1, 2022Legal Update
- October 4, 2022Legal Update
- September 6, 2022Legal Update
- August 3, 2022Legal Update
- June 2, 2022Legal Update
- May 3, 2022Legal Update
- April 4, 2022Legal Update
- March 3, 2022Legal Update
- February 1, 2022Legal Update
- January 4, 2022Legal Update
- December 1, 2021Legal Update
- November 2, 2021Legal Update
- October 1, 2021Legal Update
- July 1, 2021Legal Update
- June 2, 2021Legal Update
- May 3, 2021Legal Update
- March 1, 2021Legal Update
- February 1, 2021Legal Update
- January 4, 2021Legal Update
- December 1, 2020Legal Update
- November 2, 2020Legal Update
- October 7, 2020Legal Update
- August 5, 2020Legal Update
- July 2, 2020Legal Update
- June 2, 2020Legal Update
- May 5, 2020Legal Update
- May 4, 2020Legal Update
- April 20, 2020Legal Update
- March 2, 2020Legal Update
- February 3, 2020Legal Update
- January 2, 2020Legal Update
- December 2, 2019Legal Update
- November 1, 2019Legal Update
- October 4, 2019Legal Update
- September 4, 2019Legal Update
- August 2, 2019Legal Update
- July 1, 2019Legal Update
- June 7, 2019Legal Update
- April 2, 2019Legal Update
- March 7, 2019Legal Update
- February 4, 2019Legal Update
- January 29, 2019Legal Update
- November 6, 2018Legal Update
- October 4, 2018Legal Update
- August 1, 2018Legal Update
- June 1, 2018Legal Update
- May 1, 2018Legal Update
- April 3, 2018Legal Update
- August 16, 2017Legal Update
- August 4, 2017Legal Update
- July 7, 2017Legal Update
- June 5, 2017Legal Update
- May 3, 2017Legal Update
- April 4, 2017Legal Update
- March 6, 2017Legal Update
- February 3, 2017Legal Update
- January 5, 2017Legal Update
- December 5, 2016Legal Update
- November 2, 2016Legal Update
- October 6, 2016Legal Update
- September 8, 2016Legal Update
- August 3, 2016Legal Update
- July 6, 2016Legal Update
- June 15, 2016Legal Update
- June 2, 2016Legal Update
- May 3, 2016Legal Update
- April 14, 2016Legal Update
- April 1, 2016Legal Update
- March 2, 2016Legal Update
- February 4, 2016Legal Update
- January 7, 2016Legal Update
- November 2015Legal Update
- October 2015Legal Update
- September 2015Legal Update
- August 2015Legal Update
- July 2015Legal Update
- June 2015Legal Update
- June 17, 2015Legal UpdateCouncil of the European Union Agrees on General Approach to the Proposed General Data Protection Regulation
- May 2015Legal Update
- April 2015Legal Update
- March 2015Legal Update
- February 2015Legal Update
- February 25, 2015Legal Update
- January 2015Legal Update
- December 2014Legal Update
- November 2014Legal Update
- September 2014Legal Update
- July 2014Legal Update
- April 2014Legal Update
- March 2014Legal Update
- December 2013Legal Update
- October 2013Legal Update
- September 2013Legal Update
- May 2013Legal Update
- April 2013Legal UpdatePrivacy and Information Security Law Blog Update
- March 2013Legal Update
- October 2012Legal Update
- September 2012Legal Update
- July 2012Legal Update
- June 2012Legal Update
- March 2, 2010Legal Update
- October 20, 2009Legal Update
- July 23, 2009Legal Update
- June 4, 2009Legal Update
- April 28, 2009Legal Update
- March 16, 2009Legal Update
- February 6, 2009Legal Update
- December 15, 2008Legal Update
- December 9, 2008Legal Update
- August 25, 2008Legal Update
- July 29, 2008Legal Update
- April 14, 2008Legal Update
- February 13, 2008Legal Update
Events
- March 2, 2021Event
- November 23, 2020Event
- November 10, 2020Event
- November 5, 2020Event
- September 22, 2020Event
- September 9, 2020Event
- July 23, 2020Event
- June 23, 2020Event
- May 20, 2020Event
- May 19, 2020Event
- April 20, 2020Event
- October 15, 2019Event
- March 6, 2019Event
- January 16, 2019Event
- January 17, 2018Event
- December 5, 2017Event
- June 2017Event
- March 21, 2017Event
- March 14, 2017Event
- August 17, 2016Event
- May 10, 2016Event
- March 9, 2016Event
- November 5, 2015Event
- September 17, 2015Event
- July 9, 2015Event
- July 1, 2015Event
- March 30, 2015Event
- February 24, 2015Event
- February 5, 2015Event
- January 15, 2015Event
- November 26, 2014Event
- November 18, 2014Event
- September 16, 2014Event
- May 14, 2014Event
- March 18, 2014Event
- February 27, 2014Event
- January 22-24, 2014Event
- September 19, 2013Event
- July 11, 2013Event
- April 17, 2013Event
- February 13, 2013Event
- November 29, 2012Event
- October 2, 2012Event
- February 28, 2012Event
- May 20-21, 2010Event
Publications
- February 4, 2025Publication
- August 1, 2024Publication
- April 2024Publication
- 2024Publication
- November 2, 2023Publication
- October 17, 2023Publication
- July 26, 2023Publication
- June 19, 2023Publication
- April 10, 2023Publication
- December 7, 2022Publication
- November 30, 2022Publication
- October 31, 2022Publication
- October 5, 2022PublicationData Protection & Privacy 2023, Introduction, Getting the Deal Through
- October 5, 2022Publication
- October 5, 2022Publication
- October 5, 2022Publication
- October 5, 2022Publication
- September 2022Publication
- August 31, 2022Publication
- June 7, 2022Publication
- March 30, 2022Publication
- January 27, 2022Publication
- August 26, 2021Publication
- August 25, 2021Publication
- August 18, 2021Publication
- August 18, 2021Publication
- August 18, 2021Publication
- August 18, 2021Publication
- August 18, 2021Publication
- August 2, 2021Publication
- August 2021Publication
- June 18, 2021Publication
- June 8, 2021Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 2020Publication
- October 2020Publication
- August 2020Publication
- August 2020Publication
- April 24, 2020Publication
- January 2020PublicationCalifornia: New year, new privacy policy: CCPA obligations and obstacles, OneTrust DataGuidance
- January 27, 2020Publication
- October 1, 2019Publication
- October 1, 2019Publication
- October 1, 2019Publication
- October 1, 2019Publication
- October 1, 2019Publication
- October 1, 2019Publication
- July 1, 2019Publication
- April 5, 2019Publication
- April 5, 2019Publication
- April 5, 2019Publication
- April 5, 2019Publication
- April 5, 2019Publication
- March 28, 2019Publication
- October 18, 2018Publication
- September 4, 2018Publication
- August 2018Publication
- November 2017Publication
- September 2017Publication
- May 2017Publication
- May 2017Publication
- May 2017Publication
- May 2017Publication
- May 2017Publication
- May 2017Publication
- February 21, 2017Publication
- January 2017Publication
- September 2016Publication
- August 15, 2016Publication
- August 5, 2016Publication
- July 19, 2016Publication
- May 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- March 2016Publication
- February 22, 2016Publication
- October 2015Publication
- October 2015Publication
- September 2015Publication
- September 2015Publication
- September 2015Publication
- September 2015Publication
- September 2015Publication
- June 2015Publication
- May 2015Publication
- May 2015PublicationBelgium, The International Comparative Legal Guide to Data Protection, 2014, First Edition, May 2014 and 2015, 2nd Edition
- April 2015Publication
- March 2, 2015Publication
- January 2015Publication
- November 2014Publication
- September 16, 2014Publication
- September 2014Publication
- June 2, 2014Publication
- May 22, 2014Publication
- May 2014Publication
- May 2014Publication
- December 2013Publication
- June 2013Publication
- October 2011Publication
- January 2011Publication
- December 1, 2010Publication
- April 2010Publication
- December 2009Publication
- March 2009Publication
- September 2008Publication
- July 2008Publication
- June 30, 2008Publication
- January 2008Publication
- September 1, 2007Publication
Blog Posts
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 18, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 18, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 12, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 6, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 3, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 30, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 27, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 24, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 23, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 21, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 17, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 14, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogNovember 21, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogNovember 21, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogNovember 11, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogNovember 7, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogNovember 6, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogNovember 4, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 28, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 28, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 25, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 17, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 17, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 17, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 15, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 11, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 7, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 4, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 2, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 1, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogSeptember 11, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogSeptember 11, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogSeptember 6, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogSeptember 5, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogSeptember 5, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogAugust 27, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law Blog
- Privacy & Information Security Law Blog
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJune 14, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogApril 22, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogApril 16, 2024
News
- February 13, 2025News
- February 13, 2025News
- October 17, 2024News
- October 4, 2024News
- May 16, 2024Media Mention
- March 29, 2024News
- February 15, 2024News
- October 26, 2023News
- October 10, 2023News
- March 16, 2023News
- February 16, 2023News
- January 23, 2023News
- January 5, 2023News
- December 14, 2022News
- November 15, 2022News
- October 26, 2022News
- October 8, 2022News
- September 7, 2022News
- August 12, 2022News
- July 5, 2022News
- May 4, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- March 18, 2022News
- February 18, 2022News
- January 31, 2022News
- December 20, 2021News
- October 26, 2021News
- October 1, 2021News
- September 14, 2021News
- July 19, 2021News
- June 2, 2021News
- May 11, 2021News
- March 19, 2021News
- February 18, 2021News
- February 1, 2021News
- January 26, 2021News
- December 8, 2020News
- September 30, 2020News
- September 1, 2020News
- June 3, 2020News
- March 19, 2020News
- February 18, 2020News
- October 15, 2019News
- September 27, 2019News
- March 12, 2019News
- February 26, 2019News
- September 11, 2018News
- June 14, 2018News
- March 14, 2018News
- March 5, 2018News
- February 13, 2018News
- October 26, 2017Media Mention
- April 25, 2017News
- April 18, 2017News
- April 12, 2017News
- April 7, 2017News
- December 7, 2016News
- October 18, 2016Media Mention
- News
- July 25, 2016News
- July 8, 2016News
- June 28, 2016News
- June 8, 2016News
- May 20, 2016News
- May 4, 2016News
- April 28, 2016Media Mention
- April 12, 2016News
- February 2, 2016News
- January 29, 2016News
- January 20, 2016News
- December 24, 2015News
- December 9, 2015News
- November 10, 2015News
- October 21, 2015News
- September 24, 2015News
- August 25, 2015News
- July 20, 2015News
- June 24, 2015News
- June 23, 2015News
- June 4, 2015News
- June 3, 2015News
- June 2, 2015News
- May 5, 2015News
- March 27, 2015News
- January 15, 2015News
- December 19, 2014News
- December 19, 2014News
- December 12, 2014News
- December 12, 2014News
- December 12, 2014News
- December 2, 2014News
- November 26, 2014News
- November 24, 2014News
- November 3, 2014News
- October 29, 2014News
- October 21, 2014News
- October 17, 2014News
- October 16, 2014News
- August 21, 2014News
- August 18, 2014News
- July 8, 2014News
- June 12, 2014News
- June 10, 2014News
- May 29, 2014News
- May 27, 2014News
- May 20, 2014News
- May 16, 2014News
- May 8, 2014News
- May 2, 2014News
- April 15, 2014News
- April 14, 2014News
- April 9, 2014News
- April 1, 2014News
- March 26, 2014News
- February 17, 2014News
- February 6, 2014News
- February 6, 2014News
- January 31, 2014News
- January 1, 2014News
- December 4, 2013News
- September 3, 2013News
- September 3, 2013News
- June 25, 2013News
- May 30, 2013News
- March 25, 2013News
- March 14, 2013News
- July 23, 2012News
- July 9, 2012News
- July 3, 2012News
- July 3, 2012News
- June 11, 2012News
- May 15, 2012News
- May 9, 2012News
- January 27, 2012News
- November 4, 2011News
- September 13, 2011News
- March 28, 2011News
- March 7, 2011News
- February 7, 2011News
- January 17, 2011News
- November 22, 2010News
- July 13, 2010News
- June 10, 2009News
- May 8, 2009News
- April 2, 2009News
- January 7, 2009News
- June 11, 2008News
- December 19, 2007News
Privacy and information security, once overlooked in many corporate transactions, are now taking center stage.
Highlights
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadLegal Update