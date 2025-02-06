European Data Protection and Privacy

We have established a network of specialized privacy and data protection lawyers in Europe and beyond, with whom we often work on projects. This approach allows us to call on the services of highly knowledgeable privacy law specialists from all over the world, while coordinating the work so that our clients deal with only a single point of contact. Our "one-stop shop" approach allows us to promote efficiency, and thus value, to our clients.



Our clients are based in jurisdictions across the globe. They represent numerous sectors including advertising, consumer goods, financial services, information technology, manufacturing, new media, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, publishing, retail, software and many others.



Augmenting our core data protection and privacy practice is the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a privacy think tank associated with the law firm. CIPL provides strategic consulting services and helps clients develop global privacy and data security strategies for today’s digital economy. It also provides clients with a forum for developing privacy solutions and brings together companies, consumer leaders and senior policy makers to develop next-generation privacy principles to facilitate global, digital information flows. CIPL is also leading a GDPR project examining best practices and challenges in the implementation of the key GDPR requirements.



Legislative and Policy Practice

Our data protection lawyers maintain strong relationships with officials at the European Commission, national data protection authorities, the Article 29 Working Party and the European Data Protection Supervisor. Our team is closely involved in helping organizations implement the new requirements of the EU GDPR. Our data protection lawyers also frequently work with international organizations, such as the Council of Europe and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



Relevant Experience

We have assisted clients on a wide range of data protection and privacy compliance matters across Europe. Some recent projects we have worked on include: