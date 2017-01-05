Developing a comprehensive records management program helps companies to mitigate business, financial, legal and reputational risks. With new federal and state regulatory requirements added each year, it is critical that companies assess their records management compliance strengths and vulnerabilities to stay one step ahead. The increasing use of electronic records storage and the escalating importance of e-discovery in litigation provides further impetus for organizations to develop efficient solutions to archive, store and access electronic records. An effective records management program can enable companies to save millions of dollars by eliminating the unnecessary storage of physical records and reducing the unnecessary retention of email or other electronic records.

Hunton’s privacy and data security practice has distinguished itself by providing a variety of records management services to corporate clients from diverse industry sectors. Our lawyers regularly advise clients on company-wide records and information management issues and prepare related policies, procedures and guidelines to meet their individual needs in the United States and around the globe. We maintain an extensive body of research on legal retention periods and understand the business imperatives that might warrant a specific retention period where one is not required by law.

Recognizing the importance of records security, we have experience preparing policies, contracts and court documents to help protect our clients' proprietary information, including their intellectual property and other competitively sensitive information. We also have global experience on the privacy and data protection laws that impact records management, and advise multinational clients on compliance with laws governing the collection, maintenance and disclosure of personally identifiable information, including EU data protection requirements. In addition, we frequently advise clients on compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley and e-discovery issues, including spoliation of evidence. Because of our depth of experience in the records and information management arena, Hunton lawyers can provide records and information management services in a cost-effective manner.

We represent a diverse group of clients, including consumer goods companies, retailers, technology companies, banks and other financial institutions, publishers, health care providers, insurance providers, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Our services have included: