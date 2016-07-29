In today’s digital economy, companies face unprecedented challenges in managing privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with the collection, use and disclosure of personal information about their customers and employees. The complex framework of global legal requirements impacting the collection, use and disclosure of personal information makes it imperative that modern businesses have a sophisticated understanding of the issues if they want to effectively compete in today’s economy.

Hunton’s privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and mitigate risks at every step of the information life cycle. Our privacy and cybersecurity practice is a leader in its field and our firm has been ranked by Computerworld magazine as the top law firm globally for privacy and data security in all of its surveys. Chambers and Partners also ranked Hunton for privacy and data security practice in its Chambers Global, Chambers Europe, Chambers USA and Chambers UK guides.

Our privacy and cybersecurity practice is augmented by The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) at Hunton, a privacy think tank associated with the firm. CIPL provides strategic consulting services and helps clients develop global privacy and data security strategies for today’s digital economy. With over 90 members, CIPL also offers clients a forum for developing privacy solutions and brings together companies, consumer leaders and senior policymakers to develop next-generation privacy principles to facilitate global digital information flows.

The lawyers in our privacy and cybersecurity practice authored a 1,400-page treatise, titled Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook (Aspen Publishers, Wolters Kluwer). The deskbook provides a detailed overview of all US and international information privacy and data security laws relevant to US businesses operating in the global arena. The book also contains a collection of sample documents, charts, checklists and other compliance-enabling tools.

Who We Are

Our privacy and cybersecurity lawyers understand information-use business models and how information flows generate revenue for our clients. Our lawyers have extensive underlying subject matter experience in technology, banking and finance, consumer protection, international law, intellectual property, health care and litigation. In addition, our lawyers have hands-on business experience that enables us to provide strategic business consulting on all aspects of information policy, including privacy, cybersecurity, data breach and records management.

Our Clients

We represent a diverse group of clients, including retailers, consumer goods companies, energy companies, health care providers, direct marketers, telecommunications and internet service providers, banks, insurance providers, government agencies, electronic publishers, reference services, consumer and business credit reporting agencies and risk management specialists.