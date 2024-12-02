Emerging Growth and Venture Capital
Overview
Hunton represents emerging growth companies and entrepreneurs, as well as the investors and venture capital firms that finance them. Our clients value our practical, solution-driven, business-focused approach to legal advice as we guide them along their journey from idea to exit. We are a full-service firm that has the depth, experience, and resources to help our clients at every stage of their growth and development. We counsel clients on all matters related to their business, including corporate and securities, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, tax, privacy, regulatory, executive compensation and employee benefits, and labor and employment.
Our relationships throughout local innovation ecosystems are a valuable resource for our clients. We have numerous contacts with incubators, accelerators, angel investors, venture capital, investment banks, public and private technology and energy companies, and universities.
We have represented clients in a number of sectors including:
- Software and SaaS
- HPC, HTC, Data center, and other computing technologies
- Life sciences and healthcare
- Consumer products
- Financial technology (FinTech) and innovative payments
- Energy and energy transition
- Marketplaces and ecommerce
- Materials science
- Medical devices
- Virtual reality
- Defense technology
- Aerospace
- Food and beverage
- Manufacturing
News
- December 2, 2024News
- October 9, 2024News
- August 28, 2024News
- August 26, 2024News
- May 13, 2024News
- April 24, 2024News
- April 1, 2024News
- March 20, 2024News
- March 12, 2024News
- March 7, 2024News
- February 8, 2024News
- January 10, 2024News
- August 30, 2023News
- August 29, 2023News
- August 28, 2023News
- April 21, 2023News
- January 4, 2023News
- November 3, 2022News
- October 21, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- August 8, 2022News
- November 24, 2021News
- November 24, 2021News
- November 9, 2021News
- September 27, 2021News
- September 1, 2021News
- August 24, 2021News
- August 5, 2021News
- July 6, 2021News
- June 18, 2021News
- March 24, 2021News
- January 25, 2021News
Contacts
Highlights
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews