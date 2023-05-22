Overview
Innovation
The public finance arena is becoming more complex as issuers face challenges in utilizing new and innovative financing tools, such as: variable rates; swaps; investment agreements; derivative structures; an increasingly regulatory environment of IRS examination and audit; an expected, unprecedented level of SEC oversight of the municipal bond marketplace; and an extremely volatile marketplace composed of wary investors.
Hunton has taken an important role in responding to the emerging standards in the application of the federal securities law to the sale of governmental bonds. We have participated in industry-wide responses to the SEC and other regulatory activities, as well as the development of national “good practices” initiatives in municipal disclosure. In our representation of issuers and underwriters we have addressed the widest range of securities law issues affecting both governmental and private borrowers.
Hunton takes particular pride in the ability of its public finance lawyers to find creative, soundly based legal structures for the ever-changing financing techniques that drive the world of public finance and tax-exempt borrowing.
Who We Are
Hunton’s public finance practice reflects experience in addressing virtually every significant legal issue that affects both governmental financing and tax-exempt financing for non-profit corporations. We have served as bond counsel, special disclosure counsel and counsel to issuers, underwriters, trustees, credit enhancers and institutional investors in transactions throughout the United States.
Our financings cover all types of government obligations, including general obligation and revenue bonds for:
- states and political subdivisions
- education
- housing
- airports
- transportation
- utilities
- health care
We serve as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel and underwriter’s counsel for tax-exempt financings for private colleges, hospitals, retirement facilities and other 501(c)(3) institutions, as well as the full range of tax-exempt borrowings available to private corporations. We also work extensively with governments and private entities to navigate economic incentive programs to attract and maintain employment.
Public finance lawyers at Hunton are well versed in the federal tax law issues related to tax-exempt financing. Our lawyers and professionals in this area devote substantial time to exploring tax questions raised by new financing techniques, as well as constantly reviewing IRS regulations and rulings. Our ability to help our clients is enhanced by regular contact with both the IRS and Treasury staff and the national tax-exempt bond bar. Our lawyers routinely serve as special tax-counsel for “tax intensive” financings, and the breadth of their knowledge is reflected in testimony before congressional and IRS hearings, as well as in extensive writing and teaching activities. We have developed a special team to assist public finance clients undergoing IRS audits, and we have negotiated closing agreements with the IRS to preserve the tax-exempt status of bonds.
In recent years, we devoted substantial resources to the challenges of public-private partnerships, including financings for privatized toll roads, tax-increment financings and the development of community development districts. We addressed all of the significant legal issues, including the federal tax regulations restricting “private use” in bond-financed facilities and the state constitutional and statutory restrictions on governmental assistance to private entities. We have assisted in the development of financing techniques that allow the public sector to leverage private investment in much-needed public infrastructure. These techniques also encourage accelerated private investment in stadiums, arenas, shopping malls, hotel/conference centers and other facilities promoting public purposes.
Achievements
The firm’s reputation is further evidenced by the leadership positions several of our lawyers have held in both the public finance bar and in organizations serving the national public finance industry. Three of our attorneys are former presidents of the National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL) and one is a former vice chairman of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board and the American College of Bond Counsel (ACBC), and currently six public finance attorneys are fellows of the ACBC.
Each year, our public finance lawyers serve as bond, underwriter/placement agent, disclosure, liquidity/credit bank, special tax or trustee counsel. We represent clients in the issuance of publicly offered short-term obligations and hundreds of additional private transactions that total several billion dollars in principal amount. To view a full list of our most recent public finance rankings, click here.
Insights
Legal Updates
- May 22, 2023Legal Update
- February 23, 2023Legal Update
- July 7, 2022Legal Update
- June 10, 2020Legal Update
- April 28, 2020Legal Update
- April 22, 2020Legal Update
- April 14, 2020Legal Update
- March 24, 2020Legal Update
- February 21, 2020Legal Update
- March 13, 2019Legal Update
- March 12, 2019Legal Update
- March 1, 2019Legal Update
- March 8, 2017Legal Update
- February 3, 2017Legal Update
- December 13, 2016Legal Update
- October 28, 2016Legal Update
- August 26, 2016Legal Update
- August 1, 2015Legal Update
- June 30, 2015Legal Update
- July 14, 2014Legal Update
- April 11, 2014Legal Update
- February 6, 2014Legal Update
- November 8, 2013Legal Update
- September 19, 2013Legal Update
- May 6, 2013Legal Update
- April 25, 2013Legal Update
- April 19, 2013Legal Update
- March 6, 2013Legal Update
- August 1, 2012Legal Update
- November 14, 2011Legal Update
- April 26, 2011Legal Update
- November 30, 2010Legal UpdateOverview of Qualified Energy Construction Bonds
- November 24, 2010Legal Update
- November 23, 2010Legal Update
- July 27, 2010Legal Update
- April 1, 2010Legal Update
- November 6, 2009Legal Update
- June 3, 2009Legal Update
- April 7, 2009Legal Update
- February 13, 2009Legal Update
- January 30, 2009Legal Update
- July 31, 2008Legal Update
Events
- January 27, 2021Event
- January 12, 2021Event
Publications
- Winter 2017Publication
- February 28, 2014Publication
- February 18, 2014Publication
- February 5, 2014Publication
- September 2012Publication
- June 2010Publication
- September 2009Publication
- February 25, 2009Publication
News
- December 11, 2024News
- December 4, 2024News
- December 4, 2024News
- November 7, 2024News
- News
- June 13, 2024News
- June 12, 2024News
- May 29, 2024News
- April 1, 2024News
- February 8, 2024News
- November 6, 2023News
- August 21, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- December 5, 2022News
- November 3, 2022News
- October 3, 2022News
- September 15, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- December 12, 2021News
- November 4, 2021News
- August 24, 2021News
- August 18, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- December 21, 2020News
- November 20, 2020News
- June 24, 2020News
- November 1, 2019News
- October 3, 2019News
- August 15, 2019News
- June 25, 2019News
- May 15, 2019News
- March 14, 2019News
- November 1, 2018News
- August 15, 2018News
- November 1, 2017News
- July 21, 2017News
- April 4, 2017News
- November 1, 2016News
- September 7, 2016News
- August 6, 2016News
- April 7, 2016News
- March 4, 2016News
- February 22, 2016News
- January 7, 2016News
- November 2, 2015News
- September 10, 2015News
- April 24, 2015News
- March 6, 2015News
- November 3, 2014News
- August 22, 2014News
- August 2014News
- April 9, 2014News
- March 12, 2014News
- March 7, 2014News
- March 4, 2014News
- September 17, 2013News
- March 12, 2013News
- December 12, 2012News
- November 20, 2012News
- April 12, 2012News
- June 3, 2011News
- May 13, 2010News
- December 3, 2009News
- 2009News
- June 3, 2009News
- November 6, 2008News
- September 19, 2008News
- July 17, 2007News
Contacts
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 5 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews