Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure

Members of our team have experience across the entire range of contractual arrangements for P3 projects. In the transportation, water, energy, and social infrastructure sectors, we have advised on multiple “greenfield” P3s ranging from design-build-finance to design-build-finance-operate-maintain; “brownfield” concessions for rehabilitation of existing assets; and P3s financed on the basis of availability payments, milestone payments, user fees, and the latest techniques involving federal and state credit support.

Our P3 practice is complemented by our public finance practice that is recognized nationally for its experience in tax matters relating to P3 financing. Our P3 practice is also supported by real estate, land use, and environmental lawyers within the firm who understand the federal and state-specific statutes and regulations that can apply to a P3 project.

Members of our team have worked in the domestic and international project finance markets for decades and are recognized as authorities in the field of innovative project delivery, having devised for national governments around the world many of the P3 techniques that are increasingly used by counties, municipalities, and states in the United States for infrastructure renewal today.

Our lawyers regularly assist clients in drafting and negotiating long-term concession agreements, project agreements, tolling agreements, construction, operation, maintenance and other project contracts, intergovernmental arrangements, indentures, leases, and joint-venture and shareholders’ agreements in connection with a wide range of infrastructure assets. We advise clients in connection with federal and state grants, loans and other aid available for infrastructure projects and companies. In addition, we advise on bank and capital markets financings, including project bonds, credit facilities, private activity bonds, letter of credit-backed municipal obligations, conduit tax-exempt securities and multi-modal bonds.