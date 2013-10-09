Acquisitions and Dispositions
A National Real Estate Practice Providing Effective, Knowledgeable Transaction Counsel
Overview
Although sellers and purchasers of real estate share a common goal — the successful conclusion of a mutually beneficial deal — they approach the process with distinct points of view. Sellers generally wish to minimize or limit disclosures, while purchasers attempt to gain as much information as possible. To avoid potential deadlock, a party to a real estate transaction requires experienced legal counsel that understands the concerns of both sides and can resolve these competing requirements in a manner that achieves the client’s business objectives.
The lawyers of Hunton's national real estate practice have represented a broad range of purchasers, sellers and investors in major, complex and multijurisdictional transactions in all 50 states. Practicing from offices located across the country, our lawyers combine in-depth knowledge of local and regional real estate markets with a broad understanding of the legal, regulatory and economic issues that affect virtually every transaction. We have also developed and maintain a coast-to-coast network of real estate lawyers, brokers and agents, consultants, investors, lenders, regulators and other key industry players who can assist our team in providing effective guidance wherever and whenever client needs arise.
We regularly advise clients in the following areas:
- Preparation and negotiation of acquisition, disposition and financing documents
- Transaction due diligence, including review of title insurance policies, surveys, entitlement reports, land use approvals and environmental site assessments
- Transactions involving large real estate portfolios
- Real estate aspects of major corporate transactions
- Foreign investments in US real estate
Our lawyers have been recognized by publications such as Chambers USA (2004-2023) as leaders in the field of real estate, real estate finance and construction law. Our team is further supplemented by a number of real estate paralegals and paraprofessionals whose sole focus is on real estate transactions and assets. At every step in representation of clients, we have access to lawyers from throughout the firm’s corporate, tax, environmental, securities and other key practices.
