Commercial Real Estate Lending

Experience, National Coverage and Full-Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Lending Counsel

Hunton has experience in all aspects of complex commercial real estate lending, from structuring deals and drafting requisite documents, to negotiating and closing loans. Our team of more than 90 real estate and finance lawyers provides legal counsel to a wide range of lenders, including banks, life insurance companies, savings and loan institutions, debt and private equity funds and other entities, in connection with the structuring of financing transactions that involve commercial real estate. We represent both lenders and sophisticated borrowers with regard to the financing of a wide range of property types, including office, retail, industrial, hotel and resort, multifamily, subdivision, mixed-use, health care, casino, golf course and other properties.

Our real estate and finance lawyers have experience in commercial lending across the United States, with many of our team having in excess of 25 years’ experience in this arena. We document all types of commercial real estate loan facilities, including acquisition financing, construction and construction/mini permanent lending, permanent lending, debtor-in-possession financing and mezzanine financing.

Furthermore, our practice includes foreclosure on defaulted mortgage loans, deeds in lieu of foreclosure and the sale of REO properties for our mortgage lenders.

  • $200,000,000 casino and hotel permanent loan facility in Las Vegas
  • $120,000,000 construction loan facility for the development of a mixed-use condominium, hotel, retail and office facility in Austin
  • $100,000,000 debtor in possession loan facility secured by Trump Casinos
  • $50,000,000 redevelopment and mini-perm loan facility secured by Trump golf courses located in New Jersey, New York, Florida and California
  • Modification and restructuring of portfolio of eight hotel loans in the aggregate amount of $108,000,000
  • Foreclosure of large tract of land in Fairfax County, Virginia, with a value in excess of $20,000,000
  • Deed-in-lieu of foreclosure acquisition of two malls, one in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the other in Westland, Michigan, together valued in excess of $50,000,000
  • Disposition of an REO condominium project in California valued in excess of $20,000,000
  • Lot development infrastructure loan in the amount of $25,000,000 secured by 300 acres in Denton County, Texas

