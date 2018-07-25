Commercial Real Estate Lending
Experience, National Coverage and Full-Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Lending Counsel
Overview
Hunton has experience in all aspects of complex commercial real estate lending, from structuring deals and drafting requisite documents, to negotiating and closing loans. Our team of more than 90 real estate and finance lawyers provides legal counsel to a wide range of lenders, including banks, life insurance companies, savings and loan institutions, debt and private equity funds and other entities, in connection with the structuring of financing transactions that involve commercial real estate. We represent both lenders and sophisticated borrowers with regard to the financing of a wide range of property types, including office, retail, industrial, hotel and resort, multifamily, subdivision, mixed-use, health care, casino, golf course and other properties.
Our real estate and finance lawyers have experience in commercial lending across the United States, with many of our team having in excess of 25 years’ experience in this arena. We document all types of commercial real estate loan facilities, including acquisition financing, construction and construction/mini permanent lending, permanent lending, debtor-in-possession financing and mezzanine financing.
Furthermore, our practice includes foreclosure on defaulted mortgage loans, deeds in lieu of foreclosure and the sale of REO properties for our mortgage lenders.
Experience
- $200,000,000 casino and hotel permanent loan facility in Las Vegas
- $120,000,000 construction loan facility for the development of a mixed-use condominium, hotel, retail and office facility in Austin
- $100,000,000 debtor in possession loan facility secured by Trump Casinos
- $50,000,000 redevelopment and mini-perm loan facility secured by Trump golf courses located in New Jersey, New York, Florida and California
- Modification and restructuring of portfolio of eight hotel loans in the aggregate amount of $108,000,000
- Foreclosure of large tract of land in Fairfax County, Virginia, with a value in excess of $20,000,000
- Deed-in-lieu of foreclosure acquisition of two malls, one in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the other in Westland, Michigan, together valued in excess of $50,000,000
- Disposition of an REO condominium project in California valued in excess of $20,000,000
- Lot development infrastructure loan in the amount of $25,000,000 secured by 300 acres in Denton County, Texas
Insights
Legal Updates
- July 25, 2018Legal Update
Events
- October 20, 2022Event
- September 22, 2022Event
- September 22, 2022Event
- September 22, 2022Event
- October 9, 2013Event
- October 11, 2012Event
Publications
- December 6, 2017Publication
- August 1, 2014Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceApril 9, 2024
News
- March 31, 2025News
- January 31, 2025News
- January 9, 2025News
- January 2, 2025News
- October 14, 2024News
- August 29, 2024News
- News
- June 12, 2024News
- May 21, 2024News
- May 19, 2024Media Mention
- April 29, 2024News
- March 25, 2024News
- February 27, 2024News
- January 30, 2024News
- January 23, 2024News
- January 3, 2024News
- December 19, 2023News
- July 17, 2023News
- May 1, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- September 7, 2022News
- July 21, 2022News
- May 16, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- January 11, 2022News
- August 13, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- March 24, 2021News
- December 21, 2020News
- November 20, 2020News
- June 23, 2020News
- September 22, 2017News
- April 27, 2017News
- April 26, 2017News
- March 15, 2017News
- July 14, 2016News
- June 21, 2016News
- November 19, 2015News
- November 17, 2015News
- August 7, 2015News
- November 6, 2014News
- September 23, 2014News
- August 18, 2014News
- July 21, 2014News
- June 17, 2014News
- April 9, 2014News
- March 24, 2014News
- March 11, 2014News
- March 7, 2014News
- February 20, 2014News
- January 22, 2014News
- January 14, 2014News
- January 1, 2014News
- December 20, 2013News
- December 17, 2013News
- November 19, 2013News
- October 17, 2013News
- October 17, 2013News
- October 2, 2013News
- August 22, 2013News
- August 1, 2013News
- May 22, 2013News
- January 3, 2013News
- July 23, 2012News
- June 12, 2012News
- June 11, 2012News
- June 10, 2012News
- June 8, 2012News
- April 12, 2012News
- April 12, 2012News
- April 11, 2012News
- April 11, 2012News
- January 27, 2012News
Contacts
Highlights
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews