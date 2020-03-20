In an era of almost-constant change, even fixed assets such as real estate must be reinvented in order to meet new demands and make a positive contribution to the bottom line. From a simple renovation or adaptive reuse of existing space to the creation of a multifamily residence or the building of a new high-tech manufacturing facility, clients need legal counsel that helps protect their investments and supports cost-effective use.

The Hunton construction practice advises thousands of clients, including owners, developers, design professionals, general contractors, subcontractors, construction managers and suppliers, among others, in the acquisition of land and in the development and construction of real estate across the United States. In addition to our construction and land-use lawyers, our team includes land-use planners and real estate paralegals with experience in projects involving office buildings, malls and retail centers, condominiums and mixed-use residential facilities, corporate headquarters, health care facilities, manufacturing, industrial and power plants, warehouses and community centers, among other projects.

In addition to representing public and private entities in the negotiation and closing of real estate purchases, sales and leases, we advise clients in the following areas:

Negotiation and documentation of development deals, including related governmental incentive packages

Construction counseling, including negotiation and drafting of design, engineering, bid, procurement, construction, construction management and design/build agreements

Due diligence evaluations of projects under construction, including debt and equity investments under consideration

Superfund, brownfields and other environmental remediation and wetlands mitigation programs

Construction litigation and dispute resolution, including trials in federal and state courts and administrations involving defects, delays, accelerations, conflicts of interest, cost overruns, interferences and the full range of warranty claims

The construction team at Hunton works closely with lawyers from the firm's corporate, banking and lending, project finance, environmental, tax and other practice areas to provide comprehensive, coordinated legal solutions.