In this new era of real estate finance, investors in troubled commercial real estate (CRE) debt need legal advisors with the skills, acumen and — most of all — experience to handle these complex transactions. The distressed CRE debt acquisitions, financings and asset management team of Hunton has represented investors in over $6 billion of purchases of sub- and non-performing loans in all asset classes.

We represent private equity firms, debt and opportunity funds, national banks and investment partnerships in the full range of CRE debt-related investments. We routinely negotiate acquisition term sheets, conduct confirmatory legal due diligence, and prepare loan abstracts, material issue spreadsheets, title review reports and bid packages. We also review, analyze and negotiate loan sale agreements and associated closing documents, and negotiate financing/repo term sheets, loan and repurchase agreements, and associated closing documents.

Post closing, our lawyers draw on their broad-based knowledge of asset management challenges to provide effective solutions to issues ranging from modifications and discounted payoffs, to enforcement actions and procedures (including bankruptcies, suits on guarantees and receiverships), to foreclosures and deeds in lieu of foreclosures. We also develop and implement effective strategies that address financings, leasing and dispositions of real estate-owned (REO) properties, and other management and operational issues.

Our well-rounded team of senior and junior partners, senior and junior associates, staff attorneys and paralegals enables us to develop an efficient and cost-effective model for performing legal due diligence on acquisitions of large portfolios of CRE loans, while delivering quality and price certainty.

As a highly integrated unit within our full-service, global law firm, we understand when to draw on — and how to work closely with — our business tax, capital markets and finance, corporate M&A, private equity, bankruptcy, litigation, environmental and other practice groups to bring the full breadth of our experience to each situation and transaction.

Representative Transactions