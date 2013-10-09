The recent downturn in the real estate market has gone national. Every spot is a hot spot and the question is no longer if any given property (or portfolio of properties) will be affected by the slow economy, but how. In this environment, lenders and borrowers alike need state-of-the-art legal counsel and loan documents that effectively capture all business aspects of a transaction.

The lawyers of Hunton’s national real estate finance and restructuring practice have experience advising clients during every phase of the market lifecycle, including downturns and subsequent rebounds. We draw on this broad perspective to craft solutions that address immediate concerns and help set the stage for long-term achievement of client goals. We are committed to carrying out our clients’ wishes, and are equally dedicated to the idea that information and education are essential to making appropriate business decisions. With this in mind, we work proactively to provide a range of alternatives — and clear explanations of those alternatives — that not only help clients make the deal, but also help make the deal better.

We represent the full spectrum of real estate stakeholders, including publicly owned and privately held corporations, financial institutions, loan servicers, trustees, REITs, speculative investor groups, mezzanine lenders, institutional investors, special purpose entities, public/private partnerships, property managers and developers. We advise clients on all aspects of complex financings and commercial lending transactions, including the following:

Secured and unsecured debt

Public bonds

First, subordinate and wrap-around mortgage loans; participation and syndicated loans; construction loans; combination loans; bridge loans and mezzanine loans

Historic, low-income housing and other tax credit and incentive programs

Indentures, rating agency requirements and market loan terms

Our workout team works closely with members of the firm’s bankruptcy practice to ensure the delivery of coordinated solutions to distressed loans and loan portfolios, particularly under circumstances in which time is of the essence.