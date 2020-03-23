Leasing
Creating Lease Documents To Serve Clients’ Long-Term Needs
Overview
Leases are dynamic legal documents that serve multiple purposes. Unlike single-transaction documents which, for example, transfer title or create a lien to secure the repayment of debt, a lease must provide a substantive and procedural roadmap that guides the landlord-tenant relationship through a mutually beneficial agreement which often spans decades. Parties to a lease require experienced lawyers capable of preparing documents that anticipate the plethora of issues which might arise, and who can explain lease terms and their potential ramifications in clear, understandable language.
The lawyers of Hunton’s leasing practice work closely with lessors and lessees to draft agreements that describe each party's rights and obligations accurately and thoroughly. We understand each lease transaction is unique and plays a key role in helping the client achieve strategic objectives. We gain a thorough understanding of our clients’ businesses, to which we apply our knowledge of market and financial forces and our extensive negotiation skills, to create flexible, forward-looking leases that meet specific needs and protect client interests over the long term.
We advise clients in the full range of lease transactions, including:
- Office, industrial, retail and multifamily residential leases;
- Cell tower leases;
- Subleases;
- Leasehold mortgages; and
- Build-to-suit leases.
Our team has extensive experience representing clients from a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, professional services, health care and other sectors. We work closely with lawyers from the firm’s corporate, tax, environmental, real estate, regulatory and other relevant practice areas to ensure that lease transactions are structured in a manner that addresses broader business risks and opportunities.
Insights
Legal Updates
- March 23, 2020Legal Update
Events
- Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 12:30–2:00 pm ETEvent
- October 9, 2013Event
- October 11, 2012Event
News
- January 9, 2025News
- News
- April 29, 2024News
- February 27, 2024News
- January 23, 2024News
- January 3, 2024News
- December 19, 2023News
- May 1, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- July 21, 2022News
- January 21, 2022News
- January 11, 2022News
- December 21, 2020News
- September 23, 2014News
- July 21, 2014News
- January 14, 2014News
- January 1, 2014News
- December 17, 2013News
- August 30, 2013News
- August 1, 2013News
- January 3, 2013News
- June 10, 2012News
- June 8, 2012News
- April 12, 2012News
- April 12, 2012News
- April 11, 2012News
Contacts
Highlights
- 2025-03-12Event
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews