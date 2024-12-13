Hunton’s Real Estate Affordable Housing practice has extensive experience representing financial institutions, syndicators, owners, developers and equity investors in a broad range of transactions involving affordable, workforce, mixed-income, and mixed-use housing projects and community development initiatives across the United States. Our attorneys advise clients on all aspects of affordable housing transactions, including entity structuring, acquisition, disposition, financing, tax planning, development, operations, and the workout of troubled projects. As needed, our attorneys work closely with our firm’s robust Public Finance, Structured Finance, Private Equity and Tax teams to best serve the needs of clients.

Our team provides counsel in the following areas: