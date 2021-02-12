Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care
Overview
Hunton’s Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care practice stands at the intersection of the commercial real estate, life sciences and health care industries—a burgeoning, dynamic and resilient space. Our lawyers understand the unique real estate needs of clients operating and innovating in the life sciences and health care industries, at all stages of the project life cycle. Our team has extensive experience representing life sciences and health care companies, as well as investors, lenders and developers, in complex real estate transactions involving a myriad of life sciences and health care asset types, including: research and development facilities; laboratories and testing facilities; medical office buildings; rehabilitation and wellness centers; assisted/senior living facilities; and hospitals. Recent client engagements have involved an array of financing structures, including: permanent mortgages; mezzanine loans; secured and unsecured equity financings; construction and bridge loans; public and private bond issuances; credit facilities; and incentivized tax structures like New Markets Tax Credits. As needed, our lawyers are able to draw on the expertise of our firm’s robust Health Care and Life Sciences industry group to seamlessly provide counsel on all aspects of the representation.
Our team advises clients in the following areas:
- Acquisitions and dispositions
- Leasing (short-term and long-term) and flexible licensing arrangements (from both the Landlord/Owner and Tenant/Occupant perspectives)
- Real estate finance and commercial lending
- Development and construction
- Joint venture formation and other partnership and ownership structures
- Land use permitting and approvals
- Environmental matters and regulatory compliance
- Economic development incentives, including, without limitation, New Markets Tax Credits (a federal initiative), and tax abatements available through NYCEDC’s LifeSci NYC initiative (for NYC transactions)
- Property management and related services
Insights
Legal Updates
- February 12, 2021Legal Update
- January 26, 2021Legal Update
- May 14, 2019Legal Update
- September 23, 2013Legal Update
- April 25, 2013Legal Update
- April 19, 2013Legal Update
Events
Publications
News
- News
- July 21, 2022News
- March 3, 2022News
- March 3, 2021News
- December 21, 2020News
- October 28, 2020News
Contacts
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2022-08-30Event
- 3 Minute ReadNews