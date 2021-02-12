Hunton’s Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care practice stands at the intersection of the commercial real estate, life sciences and health care industries—a burgeoning, dynamic and resilient space. Our lawyers understand the unique real estate needs of clients operating and innovating in the life sciences and health care industries, at all stages of the project life cycle. Our team has extensive experience representing life sciences and health care companies, as well as investors, lenders and developers, in complex real estate transactions involving a myriad of life sciences and health care asset types, including: research and development facilities; laboratories and testing facilities; medical office buildings; rehabilitation and wellness centers; assisted/senior living facilities; and hospitals. Recent client engagements have involved an array of financing structures, including: permanent mortgages; mezzanine loans; secured and unsecured equity financings; construction and bridge loans; public and private bond issuances; credit facilities; and incentivized tax structures like New Markets Tax Credits. As needed, our lawyers are able to draw on the expertise of our firm’s robust Health Care and Life Sciences industry group to seamlessly provide counsel on all aspects of the representation.

