Real Estate Investment and Finance

What’s your deal? Whether you’re building a platform or building on a platform, we can help you reach for the sky. Our lawyers know the complex world of real estate inside and out, often becoming an integral part of your organization and filling the role of in-house counsel. We don’t just focus on an isolated transaction; we work with you to navigate the daily complexities of your day-to-day business. As skilled connectors, we often become a deal source for clients, introducing them to transaction opportunities and equity sources.

We’re steeped in many specialized worlds. Take real estate investment trusts. Whether at the formational level or in an advisory capacity, our REIT lawyers are without equal. In fact, clients praised us in Chambers USA as a firm that “know[s] what they're doing when it comes to REIT transactions.”

What differentiates us is our 360º industry perspective. A prime example: We factor in the cyclical nature of real estate markets and take the long view on even the most pressing deals. Couple this sweeping focus with an integrative approach that builds cross-disciplinary, dynamic teams, and you can count on a custom solution as effective and efficient as it is elegant.

Our Team

We’re proud to be at the top of our game. The team has advised more than 210 REITs and handled more than 155 REIT IPOs and 144A equity transactions. The group was named among the top 15 leading real estate law firms in 2020 by Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News and recognized as one of the top five firms by Law360 for handling the largest real estate deals in the first half of 2019. The firm’s lawyers are consistently recognized by publications such as Chambers USA and The Legal 500 as leaders in the fields of real estate, real estate finance and construction law.