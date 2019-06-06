Overview
Every company has a legal obligation to comply with regulations created and implemented by expert regulatory agencies through administrative processes. But engaging the regulatory process can be daunting and require a high level of substantive and procedural expertise.
We cover every phase of the regulatory process. The core of our work involves advocating for clients before administrative agencies during the rulemaking process. Our work includes assessing proposals, writing comments, negotiating with the agency, and when necessary, challenging the final rules. But our capability extends well beyond these basic functions. For example, we provide sophisticated advice and assistance during the formulation of the laws that drive regulations. We help companies understand final rules and put effective compliance strategies in place. We also stand ready to vigorously defend against federal, state or citizen enforcement actions.
Because we are diverse in our capabilities, we are able to cover nearly all subject matters across a multitude of legal areas. Many of our lawyers come from distinguished government careers and in-house positions, which enables them to provide strategic insights and practical solutions based on their former experience. Our extensive network of high-level relationships within the government at the federal and state levels help us effectively advocate for our clients before a wide array of regulatory agencies.
Lastly, we understand that regulatory matters do not occur in a vacuum. They often give rise to other complex legal issues such as insurance claims, tort suits, criminal investigations and corporate governance issues. We can easily and effectively tap the full range of the firm’s capabilities to seamless handle such collateral issues.
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Highlights
