The cosmetics industry is competitive, dynamic, and subject to regulation worldwide. New products are in constant demand by retailers and consumers and often have a short window of opportunity in which to establish a firm market presence. Before cosmetics can be sold or distributed to consumers, manufacturers must first ensure compliance with a range of environmental, product safety, import/export and other regulations. Once products do become available, compliance with regulatory rules, including advertising, marketing and promotions laws, is required. Finally, the threat of high-profile product recalls, enforcement actions, competitor disputes and consumer litigation is an ongoing concern.

To address these complex challenges and help businesses identify and exploit new opportunities at home and abroad, cosmetics companies need legal advisers who possess a broad familiarity with domestic and international regulations such as the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) and the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA), and their European and Chinese counterparts. The use of certain ingredients is regularly prohibited or restricted. Lawyers should also have firsthand knowledge of the chemical and manufacturing technologies from which cosmetic products are derived, and a deep understanding of the business and market forces that affect the industry.

Our cosmetics lawyers work closely with legal counsel in the firm’s other practice areas — including corporate, contract law, antitrust and competition, intellectual property, data security, health information privacy, lending and finance, tax, employee benefits, labor and litigation — to provide seamless, comprehensive legal solutions.

Hunton's cosmetics team provides coordinated, multidisciplinary counsel to cosmetics manufacturers, distributors and retailers where they make and sell their products.