Every company has a legal obligation to comply with regulations created and implemented by expert regulatory agencies through administrative processes. But engaging the regulatory process can be daunting and require a high level of substantive and procedural expertise.

We cover every phase of the regulatory process. The core of our work involves advocating for clients before administrative agencies during the rulemaking process. Our work includes assessing proposals, writing comments, negotiating with the agency, and when necessary, challenging the final rules. But our capability extends well beyond these basic functions. For example, we provide sophisticated advice and assistance during the formulation of the laws that drive regulations. We help companies understand final rules and put effective compliance strategies in place. We also stand ready to vigorously defend against federal, state or citizen enforcement actions.