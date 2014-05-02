Hunton lawyers regularly represent investors, lenders, developers, operators and other industry participants in connection with open-loop and closed-loop biomass projects throughout the United States and abroad. We advise clients on the construction, financing and operation of biomass projects, and the sale of the power they generate and bring a full complement of experience in tax, regulatory, project development, commercial arrangements, government affairs, and financing. We have represented clients in connection with the financing, acquisition and development of stand-alone biomass-fueled power plants, powerhouses located at pulp and paper mills, and conversion of coal-fired plants to biomass.

We have been active in all facets of biomass facility development, including advice pertaining to Section 45 tax credits for the production of electricity from open-loop and closed-loop biomass projects and Section 1603 Treasury grants in lieu of tax credits. In 2006, our tax lawyers worked with the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service and played a key role in connection with the issuance of Notice 2006-88 which provides guidance on various issues regarding the application of the Section 45 tax credit to open-loop biomass projects.

Selected Experience