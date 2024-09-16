International Renewable Energy and Clean Power
Hunton is recommended in the 2015 Chambers Global Guide for Projects & Energy in Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States and is also recommended for Climate Change and Energy & Natural Resources. In addition, the Renewable Energy and Clean Power practice and its team lawyers are recommended in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy by Chambers USA 2015 and have been awarded several “Deal of the Year” awards by leading publications.
Overview
Hunton’s lawyers advise clients around the world on the full range of their strategic business objectives with respect to renewable energy and clean power assets and transactions. The team has represented project lenders, investors, developers, sponsors, and governments throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America and the United States on project matters for more than 20 years. Hunton has also worked extensively with governments and their parastatals, using financing and other programs provided by the World Bank and other governmental, multinational, multilateral and bilateral export credit, risk insurance and lending agencies.
Selected Experience
The following is a list of selected representative transactions for which our lawyers have acted as lead counsel.
- Acted as counsel to the Asia Development Bank in connection with the project finance and development of the Subyai Wind Power project located in Thailand.
- Acting as counsel to a multilateral development bank in connection with:
- the proposed financing for distributed generation rooftop solar installations in Honduras; and
- the proposed financing for acquisition and installation of solar generating equipment for rooftop (commercial and residential) distributed generation projects to be developed in Mexico by a major international solar developer.
- Acted as counsel to Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited and Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited in connection with the successful syndicated financing for the development of solar power projects by Solar Power (Khon Kaen 1) Co., Ltd., Solar Power (Korat 3) Co., Ltd., Solar Power (Korat 4) Co., Ltd. and Solar Power (Korat 7) Co., Ltd. In Thailand.
- Acted as counsel to Mitsubishi Corporation in connection with the financing, development and acquisition of a 34% equity interest in Mareña Renovables, a $1 billion 396 MW wind power generation project located on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, expected to become Latin America’s largest single stage wind farm project. Awarded 2012 ‘Americas Wind Deal of the Year’ by Project Finance International (PFI) and ‘Latin America Wind Deal of the Year’ by Project Finance magazine (PF).
- Acted as counsel to the borrower and sponsor in connection with the 40 MW Dahanu photovoltaic solar power project in India. Loan facilities provided by the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
- Acted as counsel to a major Japanese independent power producer in connection with its acquisition of an equity interest in a portfolio of wind SPP projects with installed capacity of up to 240 MW in central and northeastern Thailand.
- Acted as counsel to the Government of Georgia on the development of the 250 MW Nenskra Hydropower project.
- Acted as counsel to Hrvatska Elektroprivreda, the national electricity company of the Republic of Croatia, in connection with the acquisition of multiple wind farms.
- Acted as counsel to the Government of Uganda and the World Bank in connection with the development and financing of the Bujagali Hydroelectric Project on the Nile River in Uganda with anticipated capital costs of nearly US $1 billion. Awarded 2008 “African Power Deal of the Year” by Project Finance magazine.
- Advised the energy investment subsidiary of a U.S. Fortune 500 company in connection with its potential investment in 90 MW wind SPP project in Chaiyaphum province.
- Acted as counsel to Krung Thai Bank Plc, The Siam Commercial Bank Plc and KASIKORNBANK Plc as the arrangers on a $65 million solar power project financing, with full security package granted by the project company and support from Thai and Japanese sponsors.
- Acted as counsel to Natural Energy Development Co., Ltd. in connection with Southeast Asia's first large-scale commercial solar power generation facility, a $250 million 73 MW photovoltaic project developed in Lopburi Province under Thailand’s SPP program and financed in part by the Asian Development Bank. Recognized by Project Finance magazine as the “Asia-Pacific Solar Deal of the Year” for 2010.
- Acted as counsel to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (“NBET”) on matters related to the privatization of Nigeria’s electricity sector, the firm is advising NBET on the development of Jos Wind Farm, which consists of 50 x 2 MW wind turbine generators with a nameplate capacity rating of 100 MW generating approximately 342,000 MWh per year.
- Acted as counsel to Theppana Wind Farm Co., Ltd. in connection with the development and financing of an approximately 13.8 MW wind farm in Chaiyaphum Province, Thailand.
- Acted as counsel to Wind Energy Development Co., Ltd. in connection with the financing and development of a portfolio of wind farms, including a 50 MW SPP, an 8 MW VSPP and a 2 MW VSPP in Nakhon Ratchasima including a separate bridge financing facility for land and associated facilities acquisition.
- Acted as counsel a merchant bank in connection with review of green technology private investment market in sub-Saharan Africa and design and structuring of a new private equity fund for the African Development Bank (Green Technology Financing Facility) with a mandate to invest in small and medium sized renewable power projects in sub-Saharan Africa.
