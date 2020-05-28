Hunton’s solar practice lawyers have broad experience advising clients in the financing, structuring, construction, development and operation of solar energy projects, investments and transactions. We represent investors, lenders, developers and contractors in connection with solar projects throughout the world on projects ranging from ground-mounted utility-scale projects through portfolios of roof-mounted residential systems. Our experience includes:

Structuring solar transactions to facilitate tax credits and other federal and state incentive programs, including Solar Renewable Energy Certificates.

Financing solar projects, including debt financing, sale-leaseback arrangements, back-leveraging, financing receivables and Department of Energy loan guarantees.

Performing due diligence and structuring corporate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures and corporate and shareholders’ agreements.

Negotiating construction, supply and vendor contracts (including offtake, power purchase agreements and energy hedges) and operation and maintenance and servicing agreements.

Leading related project development real estate transactions, including purchases and sales, permitting, siting, environmental matters and regulatory compliance.

Several of our partners are active in the Solar Energy Industries Association, including serving on its Board of Directors; as chairman of its Tax Committee, which deals with the full range of solar-related federal and state tax, and Section 1603 Treasury Grant issues; and as chairman of the Solar Services and Consumers Division.

We have been instrumental in drafting industry comments on key legislation and administrative guidance, including the Section 1603 Treasury Grant program of the US Treasury Department. We have also worked with the IRS to obtain clarification on the application of Section 1603 to solar property, and to help clients ensure compliance with Section 48 investment tax credits requirements.