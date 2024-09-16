Sustainability and Corporate Clean Power
Overview
Sustainability and clean power initiatives are at the forefront for a growing number of corporations and investors. Along with the opportunities created by these initiatives – including positive publicity and goodwill, possible tax benefits, and the ability in some cases to lock in electricity prices over a long term – corporations entering into clean power transactions or embarking upon sustainability initiatives are faced with a new suite of complex legal issues.
With this in mind, Hunton has created a dedicated, cross-disciplinary legal team to counsel such corporations and investors, including with respect to:
- clean power procurement;
- green bonds and similar clean power financing and investment transactions;
- development of sustainable facilities, including data centers;
- tax equity investments;
- joint ventures with renewable energy companies;
- securities law compliance;
- renewable energy certificate (REC) trading;
- project permitting and real estate; and
- environmental law compliance.
Our team, which brings together transactional, finance, corporate, securities, tax, environmental, and real estate attorneys, has significant experience in this arena, including:
- Representing a worldwide hotel and resort company with respect to renewable energy procurement matters.
- Advising the underwriters in the sale of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Southern Power Company Green Bonds. An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to renewable energy generation projects, including financing of, or investments in, solar and wind power generation facilities.
- Representing an international food and drink company with respect to renewable energy power purchase agreements and related matters.
- Representing an international technology company with respect to development of a data center and related renewable energy procurement matters.
- Representing a developer in connection with a portfolio of solar projects on seven buildings on a university campus.
Insights
Legal Updates
Contacts
Highlights
