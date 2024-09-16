Sustainability and Corporate Clean Power

Sustainability and clean power initiatives are at the forefront for a growing number of corporations and investors. Along with the opportunities created by these initiatives – including positive publicity and goodwill, possible tax benefits, and the ability in some cases to lock in electricity prices over a long term – corporations entering into clean power transactions or embarking upon sustainability initiatives are faced with a new suite of complex legal issues.

With this in mind, Hunton has created a dedicated, cross-disciplinary legal team to counsel such corporations and investors, including with respect to:

clean power procurement;

green bonds and similar clean power financing and investment transactions;

development of sustainable facilities, including data centers;

tax equity investments;

joint ventures with renewable energy companies;

securities law compliance;

renewable energy certificate (REC) trading;

project permitting and real estate; and

environmental law compliance.

Our team, which brings together transactional, finance, corporate, securities, tax, environmental, and real estate attorneys, has significant experience in this arena, including: