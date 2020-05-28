Our wind practice lawyers strategically advise investors, lenders, utilities, sponsors, developers and other industry participants in all facets of wind transactions in the United States and internationally. Chambers Global identified the firm in its 2015 directory, “The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business,” for Projects & Energy, Climate Change, and Energy & Natural Resources

Offering a full range of experience in financing, tax, environmental, project development and real estate, Hunton represents wind clients through an effective, multidisciplinary approach. We navigate all aspects of finance, construction, leasing and permitting; negotiation of project and off-take agreements; and focus on tax-efficient structures to monetize existing projects and develop new facilities that optimize tax benefits across the globe.