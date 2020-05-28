Wind
Overview
Our wind practice lawyers strategically advise investors, lenders, utilities, sponsors, developers and other industry participants in all facets of wind transactions in the United States and internationally. Chambers Global identified the firm in its 2015 directory, “The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business,” for Projects & Energy, Climate Change, and Energy & Natural Resources
Offering a full range of experience in financing, tax, environmental, project development and real estate, Hunton represents wind clients through an effective, multidisciplinary approach. We navigate all aspects of finance, construction, leasing and permitting; negotiation of project and off-take agreements; and focus on tax-efficient structures to monetize existing projects and develop new facilities that optimize tax benefits across the globe.
Experience
- Acted as counsel to a financial institution investing in the Edison Mission Energy Wind portfolio (consisting of 14 projects across the US) in a transaction with NRG Energy.
- Acted as counsel to Mitsubishi Corporation in connection with the financing, development and acquisition of a 34% equity interest in Mareña Renovables, a $1 billion 396 MW wind power generation project located on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, expected to become Latin America’s largest single stage wind farm project. Awarded 2012 ‘Americas Wind Deal of the Year’ by Project Finance International (PFI) and ‘Latin America Wind Deal of the Year’ by Project Finance magazine (PF).
- Acted as counsel to tax equity investors investing in a portfolio of three Gamesa wind farms totaling 400 MW in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas.
- Acted as counsel to four tax equity investors, including Bank of America as lead investor, in connection with a portfolio of 400 MW wind projects in Colorado.
- Acted as counsel to turbine supplier developing and financing 40 MW, C-BED wind project in Minnesota.
- Acted as counsel to tax equity investors in connection with a 288 MW Miami wind project in Texas.
- Acted as counsel to Exergy Development Group, LLC in developing and financing a 183 MW wind generation project composed of 122 wind turbines at 11 project sites in Idaho.
- Acted as counsel to tax equity investors in connection with a portfolio of two Texas wind farms totaling 248 MW.
- Acted as counsel to a financial institution and financial services company investing in an approximately 200 MW project in Oklahoma.
- Acted as counsel to a financial institution investing in a 200 MW project being developed in Colorado.
- Acted as counsel to tax equity investors in connection with the 200 MW Prairie Breeze wind farm in Nebraska.
- Acted as counsel to tax equity investors in connection with the 149 MW Goldthwaite wind project in Texas.
- Acted as counsel to the tax equity investors in the E.ON Climate & Renewables’ 150 MW Settlers Trail wind farm in Illinois.
- Acted as counsel in connection with financing the Mountain Air wind project, a 138 MW, 60-turbine wind-powered electric generating facility in Idaho.
- Acted as counsel to tax equity investors in connection with the approximately 100 MW Rattlesnake Wind project located in Nebraska.
- Acted as counsel to tax equity investors in connection with their investment in the 60 MW Spring Canyon II wind farm being developed by Invenergy in Logan County, Colorado.
- Acted as counsel in connection with a tax equity transaction with NextEra for the Majestic II wind farm, a 79.6 MW wind project in Carson County, Texas.
