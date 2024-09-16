Renewable Energy and Clean Power
With more than 100 corporate, project finance, lending, environmental, litigation, regulatory and tax lawyers, our dedicated team has extensive experience navigating all aspects of the development, financing, acquisition and disposition of renewable energy and clean power projects.
Overview
Hunton has established a strong reputation as a leading global renewable energy and clean power law firm. Our team brings together lawyers from across different practices to advise on the financing, structuring and tax strategies, and regulatory approval of renewable energy projects. We represent commercial banks and institutional lenders, project developers, development finance institutions, export credit agencies, regulated utilities and IPPs, off-takers and other project participants on the full range of their strategic business objectives with respect to the development and financing of renewable energy projects and portfolios.
Our lawyers represent clients through an effective, multidisciplinary approach that offers a broad range of experience in financing, tax, environmental and land use, FERC and energy regulation, project development and real estate, allowing us to provide seamless representation across the life of an energy project. We work closely with our clients at every step of a project—from initial conception, negotiation and preparation of project documents and structuring project financing agreements, through siting, permitting, closing and funding. Over just the past 12 months, for example, lawyers in our US renewable energy and clean power practice have advised on the financing for over 5 gigawatts of wind and solar energy, with financing over $5.5 billion.
With a proven track record, our lawyers regularly counsel clients in the financing of renewable energy projects using complex debt and equity financing, including sale-leaseback arrangements and back- leveraging, inverted leases, partnership-flips and warehouse structures. Lawyers in our renewable energy and clean power practice help clients with negotiating project documents, including offtake agreements/contract for difference structures, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), energy hedge agreements, EPC contracts, operation, maintenance and servicing agreements, renewable energy certificate (REC) purchase agreements, and environmental and land use permitting and approvals. We also advise on structuring corporate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures, and operating and shareholder agreements.
Tax lawyers in our renewable energy and clean power practice provide advice on structuring transactions to efficiently utilize federal and state incentive programs such as Production Tax Credits (PTC) and Investment Tax Credits (ITC) on qualifying renewable energy projects. Our lawyers advise clients at every stage of the project, from due diligence to audits of transactions. We can help structure transactions to maximize the value of the tax benefits. We advise on matters including the purchase of developed and undeveloped facilities, the sale of interests in operating sites, and structuring commercial arrangements using complex tax-equity structures. Our energy tax team also works closely with the firm’s government relations, energy and environmental regulatory teams to monitor and influence legislation and regulation affecting client investment and business interests.
Our energy M&A team regularly represents energy companies, utilities and investors in mergers, acquisitions and dispositions of energy-related companies and assets. These activities include the traditional corporate M&A work, as well as acquisition finance and managing the unique environmental and regulatory issues involved in buying and selling regulated assets. Our experience in this sector includes work for public companies, such as our role advising Progress Energy in connection with its $30 billion merger with Duke Energy, and, more commonly, private investors and strategic players in the independent power industry. We regularly represent buyers and sellers in connection with the auction and bid process, due diligence, and ultimate purchase and sale of independent power project portfolios and individual project assets.
Working in coordination with our environmental, land use and real estate lawyers, our team is able to navigate complex project development real estate transactions, including land lease, purchase and sale documents, permitting, licensing and siting, environmental matters and regulatory compliance. With one of the top-rated energy and environment regulation groups in the nation, we routinely advise clients on complex project development and construction, land use, condemnation, rezoning, special and conditional use permits, NEPA & CEQA, ESA, Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act regulations and permitting, and other federal and state environmental and land use issues critical to timely and successful energy project siting and development.
Insights
Legal Updates
- September 16, 2024Legal Update
- July 29, 2024Legal Update
- June 12, 2023Legal Update
- September 7, 2022Legal Update
- September 7, 2022Legal Update
- June 30, 2022Legal Update
- January 28, 2022Legal Update
- January 24, 2022Legal Update
- June 30, 2021Legal Update
- March 4, 2021Legal Update
- January 14, 2021Legal Update
- January 7, 2021Legal Update
- June 1, 2020Legal Update
- May 28, 2020Legal Update
- February 20, 2020Legal Update
- June 6, 2019Legal Update
- July 31, 2018Legal Update
- June 25, 2018Legal Update
- February 14, 2018Legal Update
- March 28, 2017Legal Update
- December 15, 2016Legal UpdateIRS Issues Updated Guidance on Beginning of Construction Requirements Under Sections 45 and 48 of the Internal Revenue Code
- December 5, 2016Legal Update
- November 3, 2016Legal Update
- November 1, 2016Legal Update
- May 6, 2016Legal Update
- November 16, 2015Legal Update
- August 19, 2015Legal Update
- June 25, 2015Legal Update
- April 3, 2015Legal Update
- March 11, 2015Legal Update
- February 12, 2015Legal Update
- February 03, 2015Legal Update
- January 20, 2015Legal Update
- August 15, 2014Legal Update
- August 11, 2014Legal UpdateInternal Revenue Service Issues Clarification and Modification of Beginning of Construction Rules for Purposes of the Production Tax Credit (and Investment Tax Credit in Lieu of Production Tax Credit)
- July 22, 2014Legal Update
- May 2, 2014Legal Update
- September 23, 2013Legal Update
- July 24, 2013Legal Update
- April 16, 2013Legal Update
- March 5, 2013Legal Update
- January 25, 2013Legal Update
- January 2, 2013Legal Update
- October 26, 2012Legal Update
- March 30, 2012Legal Update
- March 14, 2012Legal Update
- September 12, 2011Legal Update
- July 1, 2011Legal Update
Publications
- October 2018Publication
- October 12, 2018Publication
- January 2018Publication
- October 2017Publication
- October 2017Publication
- October 2017Publication
- September 8, 2017Publication
- April 2017Publication
- January 30, 2017Publication
- January 2017Publication
- November 2016Publication
- October 2016Publication
- July 2016Publication
- November 2015Publication
- 2015Publication
- August 2015Publication
- February 2015Publication
- January 2015Publication
- December 2014Publication
- October 2014Publication
- September 2014Publication
- January 2014Publication
- September 2013Publication
- August 19, 2013Publication
- August 1, 2013Publication
- June 2013Publication
- April 2013Publication
- February 2013Publication
- November 19, 2012Publication
- September 24, 2012Publication
News
- February 13, 2025News
- February 12, 2025News
- January 31, 2025News
- December 12, 2024News
- December 11, 2024News
- December 9, 2024News
- October 7, 2024News
- October 4, 2024News
- October 2, 2024News
- September 5, 2024News
- News
- June 12, 2024News
- June 6, 2024News
- April 23, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- March 15, 2024News
- February 15, 2024News
- February 8, 2024News
- January 26, 2024News
- December 21, 2023News
- December 15, 2023News
- October 27, 2023News
- September 5, 2023News
- July 25, 2023News
- June 8, 2023News
- June 1, 2023News
- May 17, 2023News
- May 11, 2023News
- May 2, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- March 24, 2023News
- March 17, 2023News
- February 23, 2023News
- February 16, 2023News
- February 2, 2023News
- January 17, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- November 29, 2022News
- November 14, 2022News
- October 26, 2022News
- October 20, 2022News
- October 18, 2022News
- September 12, 2022News
- August 10, 2022News
- July 19, 2022News
- June 10, 2022News
- June 9, 2022News
- June 1, 2022News
- May 23, 2022News
- February 18, 2022News
- February 16, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- December 17, 2021News
- September 14, 2021News
- August 2, 2021News
- July 26, 2021News
- June 10, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- March 4, 2021News
- February 18, 2021News
- February 5, 2021News
- December 23, 2020News
- December 15, 2020News
- October 26, 2020News
- August 4, 2020News
- July 20, 2020News
- June 12, 2020News
- May 12, 2020News
- April 27, 2020News
- February 18, 2020News
- February 5, 2020News
- October 29, 2019News
- August 30, 2019News
- June 6, 2019News
- May 2, 2019News
- April 25, 2019News
- February 26, 2019News
- June 13, 2018News
- May 16, 2018News
- March 5, 2018News
- October 16, 2017News
- June 12, 2017News
- May 31,2017News
- August 9, 2016News
- July 7, 2016News
- June 3, 2016News
- February 17, 2016News
- December 23, 2015News
- December 4, 2015News
- August 4, 2015News
- May 28, 2015News
- May 27, 2015News
- April 1, 2015News
- March 25, 2015News
- October 26, 2014News
- October 15, 2014News
- September 29, 2014News
- September 3, 2014News
- August 12, 2014News
- May 27, 2014News
- March 31, 2014News
- February 10, 2014News
- June 24, 2013News
- March 25, 2013News
- February 1, 2013News
- January 16, 2013News
- January 14, 2013News
- October 5, 2012News
- May 9, 2012News
- March 12, 2012News
- February 28, 2012News
- January 31, 2012News
- October 24, 2011News
Contacts
Highlights
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews