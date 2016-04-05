Know your customer. It is the first rule of the consumer products industry, and the same principle we apply when working with our clients. Each of our core practice areas includes lawyers with solid industry knowledge and experience counseling a deep roster of high-profile consumer products companies. We represent manufacturers and distributors of luxury goods, food and beverages, prestige cosmetics and skincare, toys, baby products, electronics, lawn and garden products, and more.

We deliver strategic guidance to help clients add value and solve complex business problems. We are also dedicated to providing quality service and are consistently recognized for our efforts by clients and other industry players. Our firm and individual lawyers have earned M&A consumer goods/products deal of the year awards, have been named a top-ranked firm for privacy and data security, and are included on numerous lists of leading lawyers in the industry.

Through our Centre for Information Policy Leadership, we work with business leaders, regulatory authorities and policymakers to frame and create high industry standards to advance privacy and cybersecurity policy, law and practice. The Centre brings together more than 40 of the world’s largest consumer products firms, retailers, and technology companies to develop innovative approaches to privacy and information policy. We also maintain the Hunton Retail Law Resource blog that provides in-depth analysis and insights on legal developments in the field.

We form strategic partnerships with our consumer products clients to address their needs more effectively. These collaborative relationships focus on strategy, tactics and overall planning designed to achieve cost savings and efficiencies.

Representative Services

Transactions and Governance

Capital Markets and Securities

Corporate Governance and Board Advisory

Global Privacy, Cybersecurity and Data Protection

Mergers and Acquisitions

Outsourcing

Real Estate Development and Finance

Supply Chain Management

Litigation

Bankruptcy and Restructuring

Class Actions and Multidistrict Litigation

Copyright Counseling and Litigation

Labor and Employment

Product Liability and Mass Tort

Regulatory Compliance

Antitrust and Competition

Consumer Protection and Advertising Review

Customs and International Trade

Environmental

Food and Drug

Intellectual Property

Patent Infringement

Trademarks, Trade Secrets



