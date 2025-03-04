Our attorneys guide clients through the intricate legal landscape governing the production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic beverages. They provide crucial legal counsel and advice to a diverse client base that includes interests in alcohol manufacturing and retailing. With our extensive industry and legal knowledge, we support our clients through the full lifecycle of their business. Understanding the dynamic and evolving regulations, statutes, and policies that shape the alcoholic beverage industry is crucial for our clients' success and to avoid costly errors. Our goal is to empower clients to navigate the complexities of the alcoholic beverage industry with confidence and strategic foresight.

Our team is led by the former CEO of the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC), an independent authority of the Commonwealth with over 4,000 employees that is responsible for retailing distilled spirits and regulating the alcohol industry. With nearly a decade of experience, he was responsible for wholesale and retail operation and the generation of revenue through the sale of distilled spirits and Virginia wine at 400 ABC stores, as well as an online retail platform. As a regulator, he was responsible for the licensing and regulation of over 20,000 businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia operating in all three tiers of the alcohol industry: manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing. He also served on the Executive Committee of the National Conference of State Liquor Administrators (NCSLA) where he worked with regulators, industry, and legal practitioners from across the country to host conversations on developing issues impacting the alcohol industry. This background and understanding of the industry enhance our team's capability to provide invaluable support and insights to our clients.

Our attorneys possess a keen understanding of federal, state, and local regulations that impact every aspect of the industry. This includes licensing requirements, compliance with health and safety standards, labeling and marketing restrictions, taxation issues, and enforcement actions. They often collaborate closely with regulatory agencies when needed.