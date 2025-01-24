Effective structured finance representation involves more than just efficient transaction execution. An effective structured finance lawyer must understand how each transaction fits the client’s overall business objectives. While rooted in the fundamentals of traditional structured finance, securitization, capital markets, real estate finance, tax planning and bankruptcy practices, our structured finance practice is distinguished by a long history of innovative and creative transactions designed to achieve our clients’ objectives.

Integrated infrastructure

Our group of more than 45 full-time structured finance lawyers draws on our extensive experience with securitization and other finance transactions involving a wide range of asset classes. We collaborate effectively with colleagues in our regulatory, real estate, tax, banking and finance, energy, infrastructure, private equity and bankruptcy practice groups to solve diverse problems and to efficiently staff transactions. We pride ourselves on bringing the right deal team to each matter.

Industry longevity

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is a long-standing market leader in structured finance and securitization. Over the past 35 years, we have represented issuers, underwriters, trustees, asset managers, servicers, originators, lenders, investors, insurance companies and derivatives providers in structured finance transactions totaling hundreds of billions of dollars.

We earn top rankings from clients, peers and media and are recognized, particularly, for our facility in handling innovative transactions. Our structured finance practice is ranked nationally in Band 1 by Chambers USA and also ranked nationally in Tier 1 by Legal 500 USA. Additionally, in Asset-Backed Alert’s 2024 league table rankings, Hunton Andrews Kurth ranked second place for issuer’s counsel and third place for underwriters’ counsel for US asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities.

We consider each new matter with a seasoned perspective and an open mind, working with our client to structure and execute the transaction in a manner that best achieves the client’s objectives. Our experience includes: