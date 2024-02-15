Energy Finance and Securitization

As the energy industry continues to experience rapid changes in the development, production and distribution of traditional and renewable sources of power, energy industry participants must actively source and creatively structure funding to address their ever-evolving capital needs.

Hunton lawyers have been advising participants in the energy sector for decades. These longstanding relationships serve as a testament to our thorough understanding of our energy clients’ businesses. We help our clients navigate current challenges, but also plan strategically for their future capital needs.

We represent our energy clients in a broad array of domestic and international transactions, including project finance arrangements, limited recourse and monetization transactions, debt issuances, acquisition and lease financings, exit facilities and asset-based loan facilities. We also advise our clients with respect to other aspects of their business such as purchase and service agreements, physically settled forward contracts and cash-settled futures, swaps and other derivatives related to the energy industry.

Our experience with regulatory frameworks relevant to energy industry participants and transactions, such as state and federal securities regulations, CFTC rules on commodities, and the FERC rules and regulations, complements our strong finance capabilities and enables us to provide our clients with a holistic approach to their legal questions and strategy.

Whether you are a developer, equity investor, lender, or borrower in the traditional or alternative energy sectors, our team has the depth of knowledge and practical experience to help you meet your funding requirements and achieve your finance-related goals.