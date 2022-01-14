Over the last two decades, dedicated utility rate reduction bonds have helped utilities recover several categories of costs in a manner that minimizes the rate impact for utility customers and reduces stress on the utility’s ongoing rate structure with off-credit financing. Hunton has been instrumental in developing this asset class and played key roles in a majority of recent dedicated utility rate securitizations.

Our lawyers have been involved in several types of utility securitization bond transactions, among them transition to competitive market costs; storm recovery costs; environmental costs; investment recovery costs and; rate stabilization costs. These transactions have included Rule 144A offerings, registered public offerings and special state conduit offerings exempt from registration under Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

In addition to our transactional work, we regularly advise utilities, structuring advisors, financial advisors and underwriters on Regulation AB and issues pertaining to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”). We responded directly to the SEC regarding proposed rules relating to the risk retention requirements of the Dodd-Frank Act (the “skin in the game” rules). Consistent with comments we filed, the recently re-proposed rules exempt most public utility securitizations from the “skin in the game” rules.