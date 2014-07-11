Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s top-ranked residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) practice advises a diverse RMBS client base, including private and governmental issuers, underwriters, servicers, originators, lenders, investors, trustees and insurance companies. We have acted as issuer’s or underwriter’s counsel in thousands of public and private transactions, involving the issuance of more than $1 trillion of securities.

Our RMBS practice is ranked nationally in Band 1 by Chambers USA and the group earns praise from clients for its business sense and deep bench, with one client noting, “We have yet to run into a complex deal that they could not handle.” Additionally, in Asset-Backed Alert’s 2023 league table rankings, Hunton Andrews Kurth ranked second place for issuer’s counsel and third place for underwriters’ counsel for US asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities.

Our lawyers advise banks, hedge funds and private equity funds on regulatory issues arising from the origination, purchase, financing and servicing of mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. We assist clients in the organization and structuring of private equity funds to invest in mortgage loans, RMBS, mortgage servicing rights and related assets and products.

In addition, our experience includes: