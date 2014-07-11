Residential Mortgage-backed Securities
Hunton’s top-ranked residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) practice advises a diverse RMBS client base, including private and governmental issuers, underwriters, servicers, originators, lenders, investors, trustees and insurance companies. We have acted as issuer’s or underwriter’s counsel in thousands of public and private transactions, involving the issuance of more than $1 trillion of securities.
Our RMBS practice is ranked nationally in Band 1 by Chambers USA and the group earns praise from clients for its business sense and deep bench, with one client noting, “We have yet to run into a complex deal that they could not handle.” Additionally, in Asset-Backed Alert’s 2024 league table rankings, Hunton ranked second place for issuer’s counsel and third place for underwriters’ counsel for US asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities.
Our lawyers advise banks, hedge funds and private equity funds on regulatory issues arising from the origination, purchase, financing and servicing of mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. We assist clients in the organization and structuring of private equity funds to invest in mortgage loans, RMBS, mortgage servicing rights and related assets and products.
In addition, our experience includes:
- Designing and implementing a wide range of RMBS programs involving virtually all loan types, such as newly originated QM and non-QM mortgage loans, as well as performing, reperforming and nonperforming seasoned mortgage loans
- Representing underwriters in various Freddie Mac-sponsored credit risk transfer programs
- Providing program counsel for the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) in its guaranteed REMIC program and the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in its VA Vendee Loan Securitization Program
- Representing purchasers and sellers of all types of residential mortgage loans, RMBS, and related mortgage and mortgage derivative products
- Representing trustees, master servicers, securities administrators and servicers in connection with numerous and varied issues related to the administration of RMBS and other transactions
- Representing banks, hedge funds, and other lenders and investors in warehouse and repo financing of residential mortgage loans, REO properties and other asset classes, including single-family, multifamily, and government-insured mortgage loans and RMBS
Structured Finance and Securitization Year in Review and a Look Ahead to 2025
