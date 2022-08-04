Single Family Rental (SFR) Financing and Securitization

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is an innovator in Single Family Rental (SFR) transactions, representing participants in SFR transactions since the asset class first arose. We represent our SFR clients with a team of Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers with SFR experience from our Structured Finance, Real Estate, M&A, Tax and Bankruptcy teams. Our lawyers have experience with all aspects of SFR transactions, including securitizations, risk retention, mergers, acquisitions, title reviews, tax matters, bankruptcy-related questions, HOA issues, governmental liens, loan documentation and state and local real estate issues. Our SFR clients include SFR operators/sponsors, SFR securitization issuers, lenders, REITs and private equity funds.

Some highlights of our SFR experience are: