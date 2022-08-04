Single Family Rental (SFR) Financing and Securitization
Overview
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is an innovator in Single Family Rental (SFR) transactions, representing participants in SFR transactions since the asset class first arose. We represent our SFR clients with a team of Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers with SFR experience from our Structured Finance, Real Estate, M&A, Tax and Bankruptcy teams. Our lawyers have experience with all aspects of SFR transactions, including securitizations, risk retention, mergers, acquisitions, title reviews, tax matters, bankruptcy-related questions, HOA issues, governmental liens, loan documentation and state and local real estate issues. Our SFR clients include SFR operators/sponsors, SFR securitization issuers, lenders, REITs and private equity funds.
Some highlights of our SFR experience are:
- SFR securitizations
- Acquisitions of large and small SFR portfolios
- Property management agreements for SFR sponsors
- Mergers and acquisitions of SFR securitization sponsors and of SFR property owners
- Syndicated warehouse facilities (mortgage and non-mortgage) to SFR sponsors
- Single lender warehouse facilities (mortgage and non-mortgage) to SFR sponsors
- Acquisition and financing of build-to-rent communities
- Mezz, junior and A/B loans to SFR sponsors
- Repurchase facilities for loans secured by mortgages on portfolios of SFR properties
- Acquisitions and sales of small balance loans secured by mortgages on portfolios of SFR properties and single SFR properties
- Fix and flip loan portfolio acquisitions
- Fix and flip loan warehouse facilities
- Fix and flip mezz loans
- Residential property rent to own warehouse facilities
- Tax advice to private equity funds with domestic and foreign investors and REIT investors in connection with ownership and disposition of SFR properties
