Whole Loan Mortgage Trading

Our lawyers have substantial experience in representing sellers and buyers of mortgage loans including newly originated and seasoned mortgage loans (including QM and non-QM loans), nonperforming and reperforming mortgage loans, nonconventional loans (including FHA, VA and USDA loans), fix and flip loans and other business purpose loans, HUD assets, HELOCs and reverse mortgage loans. We have a deep familiarity with market standards with respect to bid stipulations, trade confirmations, representations and warranties and the related frameworks, repurchase and other remedy provisions, servicing released and servicing retained transactions, document delivery issues, state and federal regulatory and compliance matters, loss mitigation issues and reconstitution provisions. In addition, we advise on the various servicing related topics arising in mortgage loan sale transactions, including interim servicing and subservicing arrangements, servicing transfer issues and advance reimbursement logistics. When whole loan transactions and acquisition programs arise in anticipation of securitization, we are often tasked by our clients with the structuring of such programs and the production of all program-related documentation and procedures. On the back end, we are often involved in securitization termination and optional redemption matters and the resulting whole loan transactions or resecuritizations. Our experience is as varied as our lawyers are versed, giving us the ability to handle numerous transactions each year for mortgage companies, investment banks, commercial banks, hedge funds and other market participants.