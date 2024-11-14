The State and Local Tax (SALT) team at Hunton is adept at guiding companies through the ever-changing and increasingly complex state and local tax systems. We offer innovative comprehensive advice across a broad range of state and local tax issues for diverse clientele nationwide, with particular experience in New York, Virginia, Texas, and California. Our cross-practice integration and broad geographic focus enable us to provide clients with relevant and current guidance at every stage of state or local tax issues, ranging from strategic tax planning to dispute resolution with state and local tax authorities.

Our team boasts significant experience advising the amusement industry on state and local taxation, helping these clients navigate through the intricacies of varying state and local tax laws. We assist them in tax planning, audit defense, and tax litigation.

In Virginia, we provide guidance on the various tax incentives provided by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) in conjunction with our Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group. Our experience extends to VEDP’s Data Center Retail Sales & Use Tax Exemption as well as advice on specific Virginia taxes like casino gaming and pari-mutuel wagering taxes.

Our experience spans a wide range of state and local tax issues, with a particular focus on: