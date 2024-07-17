Overview
Comprised by a diverse team of tax and litigation attorneys, Hunton's tax controversy practice seeks to solve the most difficult tax problems. We represent clients at the IRS audit and Appeals Office levels through tax litigation and before state tax authorities and tribunals or courts having jurisdiction over state tax disputes, engaging top experts in the field and approaching federal, state, and local agencies and representatives to develop the facts to assist in case presentation. We have established distinctive, aggressive strategies to address contentious tax matters, and are often engaged at the last minute to tackle issues that other law firms and accounting firms are unable to resolve.
We represent clients in the following areas:
- IRS audits and administrative appeals. We have extensive experience representing clients in industry and emerging issues before the IRS audit and Appeals Office functions.
- Issue resolution. We obtain private letter rulings (PLRs), technical advice memoranda (TAMs), and pre-filing agreements (PFAs), as well as seek relief through other avenues at all levels of the IRS.
- Government relations. We regularly interact with Congressional tax-writing committees and staff and high levels of the US Treasury Department and IRS Office of Chief Counsel, as well as other Executive agencies, regarding critical legislation, major policy changes, regulations, and published guidance.
- Energy tax controversy. Our team has particular experience representing major energy companies, manufacturers, utilities, and financial institutions advising with respect to disputes and litigation involving clean energy tax credits.
- Federal tax litigation. We represent clients in the US Tax Court, the Court of Federal Claims, and various District Courts, as well as in appellate matters in the US Circuit Courts of Appeals and US Supreme Court.
Our approach—early attention to tax controversies—not only affords the benefit of strategic consulting to protect evidentiary privileges, develop a strong record, and build a foundation for a favorable outcome, but also saves time and money in the long term and protects clients from taking detrimental positions in the early stages of an IRS audit or appeal. We know that every audit and tax issue has the potential to turn into a serious and prolonged audit, administrative appeal, and possibly even litigation, and that IRS auditors come prepared. Taxpayers, likewise, should engage experienced tax controversy lawyers and devise a formal strategy as soon as possible in the life of a tax controversy. We are here to help.
Insights
Legal Updates
- July 17, 2024Legal Update
- July 17, 2024Legal Update
- May 16, 2024Legal Update
- March 28, 2024Legal Update
- June 21, 2023Legal Update
- June 16, 2023Legal Update
- March 27, 2023Legal Update
- January 12, 2023Legal Update
- August 16, 2022Legal Update
- July 20, 2022Legal Update
- November 19, 2021Legal Update
- June 28, 2021Legal Update
- June 16, 2021Legal Update
- May 3, 2021Legal Update
- March 11, 2021Legal Update
- January 4, 2021Legal Update
- December 30, 2020Legal Update
- November 20, 2019Legal Update
- September 24, 2019Legal Update
- June 24, 2019Legal Update
- July 31, 2018Legal Update
- June 25, 2018Legal Update
- February 13, 2018Legal Update
- January 19, 2018Legal Update
- January 16, 2018Legal Update
- May 3, 2017Legal Update
- March 28, 2017Legal Update
- December 15, 2016Legal UpdateIRS Issues Updated Guidance on Beginning of Construction Requirements Under Sections 45 and 48 of the Internal Revenue Code
- November 1, 2016Legal Update
- May 6, 2016Legal Update
- November 16, 2015Legal Update
- April 3, 2015Legal Update
- March 11, 2015Legal Update
- January 20, 2015Legal Update
- August 15, 2014Legal Update
- August 11, 2014Legal UpdateInternal Revenue Service Issues Clarification and Modification of Beginning of Construction Rules for Purposes of the Production Tax Credit (and Investment Tax Credit in Lieu of Production Tax Credit)
- July 22, 2014Legal Update
- September 23, 2013Legal Update
- April 16, 2013Legal Update
- January 2, 2013Legal Update
- March 14, 2012Legal Update
- September 12, 2011Legal Update
- July 1, 2011Legal Update
- June 29, 2011Legal Update
- February 1, 2011Legal Update
- July 29, 2010Legal Update
- October 13, 2009Legal Update
Publications
- August 20, 2018Publication
- October 2014Publication
- August 19, 2013Publication
- July 29, 2013Publication
- February 2010Publication
News
- April 1, 2024News
- March 27, 2023News
- April 1, 2015News
- February 10, 2014News
- May 20, 2013News
Contacts
Highlights
- 3 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 2 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 4 Minute ReadLegal Update