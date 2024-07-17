Comprised by a diverse team of tax and litigation attorneys, Hunton's tax controversy practice seeks to solve the most difficult tax problems. We represent clients at the IRS audit and Appeals Office levels through tax litigation and before state tax authorities and tribunals or courts having jurisdiction over state tax disputes, engaging top experts in the field and approaching federal, state, and local agencies and representatives to develop the facts to assist in case presentation. We have established distinctive, aggressive strategies to address contentious tax matters, and are often engaged at the last minute to tackle issues that other law firms and accounting firms are unable to resolve.

We represent clients in the following areas:

IRS audits and administrative appeals. We have extensive experience representing clients in industry and emerging issues before the IRS audit and Appeals Office functions.

Issue resolution. We obtain private letter rulings (PLRs), technical advice memoranda (TAMs), and pre-filing agreements (PFAs), as well as seek relief through other avenues at all levels of the IRS.

Government relations. We regularly interact with Congressional tax-writing committees and staff and high levels of the US Treasury Department and IRS Office of Chief Counsel, as well as other Executive agencies, regarding critical legislation, major policy changes, regulations, and published guidance.

Energy tax controversy. Our team has particular experience representing major energy companies, manufacturers, utilities, and financial institutions advising with respect to disputes and litigation involving clean energy tax credits.

Federal tax litigation. We represent clients in the US Tax Court, the Court of Federal Claims, and various District Courts, as well as in appellate matters in the US Circuit Courts of Appeals and US Supreme Court.

Our approach—early attention to tax controversies—not only affords the benefit of strategic consulting to protect evidentiary privileges, develop a strong record, and build a foundation for a favorable outcome, but also saves time and money in the long term and protects clients from taking detrimental positions in the early stages of an IRS audit or appeal. We know that every audit and tax issue has the potential to turn into a serious and prolonged audit, administrative appeal, and possibly even litigation, and that IRS auditors come prepared. Taxpayers, likewise, should engage experienced tax controversy lawyers and devise a formal strategy as soon as possible in the life of a tax controversy. We are here to help.