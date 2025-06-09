Our cross-disciplinary technology team combines its sharp understanding of technology and data-centric issues with practical legal skills to develop customized, effective strategies for clients and transform business challenges into opportunities.

We counsel clients on developing and deploying cutting-edge technology, offer solutions to integrate technological advancements, help identify inventions, guide through commercial use constraints, provide implementation strategies, and assist in maintaining regulatory compliance. Our lawyers represent hundreds of well-known companies directly engaged in the technology industry, as well as those in other industries who are voracious consumers of leading technologies.

Technology Touches Every Business

Our far-reaching history of representing consumer products companies, retailers, financial institutions, payment networks, technology and internet companies, start-ups, manufacturers, and telecommunications service providers; in-depth technical and legal knowledge; and extensive technology-sector experience are key to our ability to serve both technology clients and institutional clients that build and utilize technology assets. Drawing on our strengths in FinTech, outsourcing and technology, commercial contracting, privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, and other practice areas, we help each client formulate a customized plan to tackle the challenging, and often vague, questions presented by pioneering technology.

Our Broad Experience

Highlights of our technology industry practice include:

AI and Emerging Technologies

Our lawyers regularly advise clients as they grapple with new technologies and innovate within new digital terrain. At Hunton, we advise on complex AI governance issues and assist clients in establishing comprehensive AI risk management programs integrated with their business operations to facilitate business goals and address evolving AI legislation and regulatory scrutiny. Through the combination of our understanding how generative AI works and our knowledge of emerging technologies, our cross-disciplinary team is positioned to advise on the associated issues and risks from both a technical and legal perspective.

Privacy and Cybersecurity

Our privacy and cybersecurity team has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on data privacy and data security compliance, breach readiness planning and the prevention of cyber intrusions, and incident response.

The team at Hunton [has] incredible depth in privacy and data security. Hunton’s depth of knowledge and global scale is unmatched.



– Chambers USA, 2025





We have handled over 5,000 cybersecurity incidents, including the incident considered “ground zero” in this space, the largest data breach to date affecting over three billion user accounts, and one of the most impactful attacks on critical infrastructure.

Technology Transactions and Commercial Contracts

Our lawyers routinely negotiate M&A and corporate agreements in the technology industry, from initial consideration and negotiation of a deal, through due diligence and regulatory approvals, to completion of the transaction and post‐closing integration—with experience encompassing a broad range of transaction structures, such as corporate acquisitions and divestitures, mergers, and equity or debt investments. We also negotiate and prepare technology and commercial contracts, including technology procurement, licensing, support, and maintenance agreements; software as a service (SaaS) agreements; systems integration agreements; and consulting and development agreements.

Blockchain and Digital Assets

With a multidisciplinary team drawing on the experience of our capital markets, structured finance, insurance, M&A, financial restructuring, privacy and cybersecurity, bank regulatory, real estate, and intellectual property attorneys, we counsel clients on the regulatory, transactional, and business implications arising from the emergence and use of blockchain technology, including all aspects of the use of blockchain (e.g., smart contracts, digital assets, and cryptocurrency).

Digital Infrastructure

Our digital infrastructure (subsea and terrestrial) and data centers practice is end-to-end, beginning with development and financing, extending to commercialization and end-use agreements, and covering the full range of enterprise IT counseling, contracting, and disputes. With more than 30 years of innovative experience and market knowledge, we strategically guide clients through data center development, telecommunications infrastructure, and related financing projects.

Intellectual Property

Technology has always been a vital component of our intellectual property practice: Over the past five years, almost 40 percent of our IP matters may be categorized as technology related (and, in the last 12 months, close to 50 percent). Our IP team works with client innovators to protect, defend, obtain, monetize, and avoid infringing patent, trade secret, trademark, trade dress, trade name, and copyright rights, approaching each client’s intellectual property portfolio as part of an overall business plan and developing strategies tailored to fit the plan.

Outsourcing and Information Technology

Our outsourcing and technology lawyers manage large-scale global outsourcing transactions, some with a total contract value of nearly $10 billion, and more traditional business processing offshoring and IT infrastructure outsourcing transactions, as well cloud computing and “as-a-service” structures. We also handle information technology issues, including large-scale ERP acquisitions and systems integration agreements, software licensing and professional services arrangements with vendors of all sizes, big data services, and IT security.

FinTech

Hunton’s FinTech lawyers advise on product and industry verticals regarding product design, flow of funds, regulatory and compliance issues and requirements, and end-customer facing terms of use and privacy policies. We advise financial institutions on core bank processing vendor agreements, software and third-party vendor licensing and services agreements, debit card, credit card, prepaid card and ATM processing agreements, remote deposit capture, and other emerging third-party FinTech services. We also manage legal, regulatory, and commercial issues underlying the complex payments framework and issues involving payment transactions, including mobile, online, and electronic payments.

Digital Commerce

We help clients with e-commerce and internet issues covering an extensive range of technologies, from classic web-enabled commerce to contemporary innovations like metaverse, deep learning models, natural language processing tools, AI language models, image-generating models, and chatbots. We negotiate transactions in mobile technology, including the development of mobile “apps” and participation in mobile wallet, mobile payment, and token service programs. Our work extends to open source software (OSS) licenses, including due diligence on use and integration of OSS, establishment of OSS compliance programs, and effects of non-compliance.

Cyber Insurance

Our insurance team handles all aspects of cyber insurance coverage, from helping clients maximize recoveries through insurance program reviews, to claims presentation and negotiation, to litigation, alternate dispute resolution, trial, and appeal.

Labor and Employment

Hunton’s labor and employment lawyers are thought leaders and tested advisors and advocates for employers grappling with technology developments. We help clients—including in-house legal and HR teams—recognize the benefits of leveraging new and emerging technologies to enhance workforce management and meet business goals, and seek to avoid the related risks of implementation.



