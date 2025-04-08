AI and Emerging Technologies
- Home
- > Services
- > Technology
-
Overview
As emerging technologies evolve, so do the legal issues businesses encounter, continuously expanding in complexity and importance. Moreover, these technologies—including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP), image-generating models, code-generating technologies, and other generative AI; blockchain, cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse; data analytics; emerging payment solutions; facial recognition; and more—are becoming ubiquitous even within non-technology companies.
At Hunton, we regularly advise clients as they grapple with new technologies and innovate within new digital terrain. Our advice incorporates decades of experience in technology-related matters in our core industries (financial services, energy, technology, retail and consumer products, and real estate), as well as our depth in dozens of practice areas.
Whether you are seeking to secure, license, or enforce intellectual property (IP) rights; protect personal or business data; contract for services; establish your business; or market and sell your products and services—we can help you develop and execute strategies to navigate the emerging technology frontier. For example:
- Our IP team regularly drafts and negotiates IP and technology contracts for development and licensing of new technologies, including contracts for generative AI technologies and contracts for development and application of ML models in a variety of fields, such as medical diagnostics, innovative patient care, and human resource management. And we counsel clients on IP risks arising from use of generative AI, including automatically generated text, software code, and images. Our IP team also helps protect and defend trademarks in the metaverse, including for NFTs and related brands in NFT marketplaces, and prosecutes patents related to AI, ML, blockchain, and cryptography.
- Our privacy and cybersecurity team advises on complex AI governance issues, helps build privacy and cybersecurity-savvy business models to enable the development of AI applications while addressing the requirements of complex data laws and risks, and solves policy and regulatory problems associated with the collection, use, and disclosure of personal and confidential business information. We also:
- assist clients in establishing comprehensive AI risk-management programs integrated within their business operations to address global legislation, and
- draft AI governance policies and procedures to establish governance frameworks specific to data processing operations involving the use of AI.
- Our FinTech team helps deploy blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies, including smart contracts, cryptocurrency, digital assets, and tokens for financial transactions, and advises on emerging third-party FinTech services.
- Our outsourcing, technology, and commercial contracting team helps draft and negotiate AI and emerging technology-related agreements, contracts, and licenses.
- Our insurance team works with clients to analyze and identify their unique AI risk profile to ensure that each client’s AI risk is adequately insured. Our insurance team also is working with insurance brokers and technology experts to evaluate new AI-specific insurance policies and endorsements, service agreements, and other risk-transfer vehicles to ensure clarity and functional utility in managing AI risk.
Emerging technologies are accompanied by challenges that implicate a number of practice areas. We know that for many clients these new technologies help drive business and also present unique concerns. Through the combination of our understanding how generative AI works and our knowledge of emerging technologies, our cross-disciplinary team is positioned to advise on the associated issues and risks from both a technical and legal perspective.
Insights
Legal Updates
- April 8, 2025Legal Update
- Legal Update
- November 27, 2024Legal Update
- Legal Update
- July 18, 2024Legal Update
- March 27, 2024Legal Update
- February 21, 2024Legal Update
- January 2, 2024Legal Update
- August 31, 2023Legal Update
- June 5, 2023Legal Update
- February 22, 2023Legal Update
- February 15, 2023Legal Update
- January 19, 2023Legal Update
- January 12, 2023Legal Update
- December 5, 2022Legal Update
- June 22, 2022Legal Update
- March 11, 2022Legal Update
Events
- CLE Webinar
- CLE Webinar
- October 10, 2024Event
- May 22, 2024Event
- April 22 & 23, 2024Event
- March 7, 2024Event
- December 6, 2023Event
- October 18, 2023Event
- June 10, 2022Event
- April 26, 2022Event
Publications
- September-October 2025Publication
- July 11, 2025Publication
- July 9, 2025Publication
- May 19, 2025Publication
- May 2, 2025Publication
- April 28, 2025Publication
- March 28, 2025Publication
- March 11, 2025Publication
- March 2025Publication
- February 2025Publication
- December 5, 2024Newsletter
- November 25, 2024Publication
- September 10, 2024Newsletter
- Publication
- Spring 2024Newsletter
- June 12, 2024Publication
- May 21, 2024Publication
- May 9, 2024Newsletter
- February 21, 2024Publication
- January 31, 2024Year in Review
- January 9, 2024Publication
- December 8, 2023Publication
- December 4, 2023Publication
- November 14, 2023Newsletter
- November 9, 2023Publication
- July 26, 2023Publication
- July 25, 2023Publication
- July 7, 2023Publication
- May 25, 2023Publication
- April 26, 2023Publication
- April 11, 2023Publication
- April 10, 2023Publication
- February 6, 2023Publication
- February 4, 2023Publication
Blog Posts
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogMay 27, 2025
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogMay 12, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogApril 24, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogApril 23, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogApril 23, 2025
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesApril 1, 2025
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogMarch 13, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogMarch 5, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 18, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 11, 2025
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceFebruary 6, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogFebruary 6, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 30, 2025
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceJanuary 29, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 21, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJanuary 13, 2025
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogNovember 11, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 22, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogOctober 14, 2024
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceSeptember 27, 2024
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogSeptember 26, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law Blog
- Privacy & Information Security Law Blog
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJune 27, 2024
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogJune 18, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJune 18, 2024
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogJune 17, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJune 14, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogJune 6, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law Blog
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesMay 15, 2024
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogMay 14, 2024
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceMay 6, 2024
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogApril 16, 2024
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceApril 9, 2024
- Privacy & Information Security Law BlogApril 2, 2024
Trending Topics
- Trending TopicTrending Now: Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies
News
- March 31, 2025News
- February 28, 2025Media Mention
- February 13, 2025News
- December 16, 2024News
- December 5, 2024News
- Media Mention
- April 24, 2024Media Mention
- April 16 2024Media Mention
- April 2024Media Mention
- July 20, 2023News
- September 27, 2022News
Contacts
Highlights
- Publication
- 2025-07-31CLE Webinar
- 5 Minute ReadPublication