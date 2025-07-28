Artificial Intelligence
Overview
AI is reshaping the economy, transforming industries, creating new business models, and raising novel legal issues. Hunton’s global artificial intelligence (AI) practice group brings together an interdisciplinary team of tech-savvy lawyers who have years of experience working with AI, machine learning (ML), and related technologies.
Deep Legal and Technical Experience
We are technology lawyers first—seasoned advisors to companies across industries that trust us with navigating legal issues associated with cutting-edge technology, including AI. Our lawyers bring decades of collective experience navigating the kinds of technology-driven matters that are central to the AI legal landscape, including privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property (IP) strategy, data monetization, and global technology transactions. We also proactively invest in mastering new technologies along with their evolving legal issues. AI is no exception. We don’t just advise on AI from the outside—we immerse ourselves in the technology to ensure our advice reflects the realities of how these systems are developed and deployed. Our deep engagement with understanding the training and operation of AI systems (including generative AI, large language models, neural networks, agentic AI, and others, along with their associated legal risks and issues) has enabled our lawyers to navigate some of the most critical legal challenges in the AI space for our clients.
Comprehensive and Interdisciplinary Approach
AI legal issues do not exist in silos—and neither do we. Hunton’s AI practice group comprises a close-knit team of leading attorneys who focus on AI in the context of data privacy and cybersecurity, IP, technology and outsourcing, insurance, SEC compliance, labor and employment, litigation, and M&A. While our diverse group reflects the complex and interdisciplinary nature of AI law, we operate as one AI team, not a patchwork of practices. We work side-by-side to provide the full spectrum of AI legal services for our clients throughout the lifecycle of AI development and deployment.
Relevant practice area experience and additional AI resources are highlighted below:
Privacy and Cybersecurity
Our privacy and cybersecurity team assists clients with establishing comprehensive AI governance and risk management programs. We help build privacy and cybersecurity-savvy business models to enable the development and use of AI applications while addressing a complex and evolving regulatory landscape; solve strategic issues and risks associated with the processing of personal and confidential information; and negotiate privacy, cybersecurity, and data strategy terms in contracts related to the development and licensing of AI systems.
Intellectual Property
Our IP team regularly drafts and negotiates IP and technology contracts for the development and licensing of new technologies, including contracts for generative AI technologies and for development and application of ML models in a variety of fields, such as medical diagnostics, imaging systems for transportation safety, and human resource management. We regularly counsel clients on managing IP risks arising from the use of generative AI, including protections against the loss of company proprietary information through training of third-party AI models, and assessing infringement risks arising from unauthorized use of copyrighted works. We also prosecute patents on AI and ML inventions, among other emerging technologies.
Technology and Outsourcing
Our outsourcing, technology, and commercial contracting team helps draft and negotiate AI and emerging technology-related agreements, contracts, and licenses. We have been fully dedicated to and laser-focused on technology agreements for nearly 25 years, guiding our clients through the adoption of technological advances all along the way.
Insurance
Our insurance team works with clients to analyze and identify their unique AI risk profile to ensure that each client’s AI risk is adequately insured. We also work with insurance brokers and technology experts to evaluate new AI-specific insurance policies and endorsements, service agreements, and other risk-transfer vehicles to ensure clarity and functional utility in managing AI risk.
Labor and Employment
Our labor and employment team has a dedicated technology and AI practice to advise employers on the impact of AI technologies in the workplace. We focus on helping employers comply with existing laws and stay abreast of anticipated developments that may impact employers.
SEC Compliance
Our SEC compliance and public company team assists clients with oversight of company statements concerning AI technology. We are well-positioned to guide companies through the tension of confidently discussing the use of AI and other emerging technologies while maintaining compliance with SEC disclosure rules.
Insights
Legal Updates
Events
Publications
Blog Posts
Trending Topics
News
Contacts
Highlights
