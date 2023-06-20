Hunton’s financial technology team knows the complexities facing the fintech market. In the fintech market, we represent start-ups and established fintech companies, banks, securitization sponsors, loan servicers, investors, vendors and financial institutions, bringing our corporate, business, financial, tax, privacy, data security and regulatory knowledge and experience together to assist our clients.

Our clients include payment processing providers and fintech companies (including mobile payments and mobile wallet providers). In addition, we advise marketplace lenders, bank originators, debt and equity investors in marketplace lenders, and institutional investors. We also represent private equity firms, hedge funds and other purchasers of marketplace loans, software companies and other vendors to marketplace lenders, banks and other financial institutions in connection with lending, financing and purchasing activities with respect to marketplace loans.

We regularly serve as “product counsel” regarding the development, design, regulatory advice and launch of fintech products and services, including payments products, online/mobile loan origination platforms, and online/mobile lending products. In advising fintechs on their business models and proposed products, we also conduct analysis regarding potential applicability of federal money services business registration requirements, state money transmission licensing requirements, and state lending licensing.

In addition, Hunton works with several banks that serve as banking service providers and partners to non-bank fintech startups and companies, or “platform banks.” We provide review and advice regarding enterprise risk management related to such customer base, third-party vendor management policies and procedures (including specific policies and procedures to fintech customer vetting and due diligence provisions), analysis and advice regarding unique regulatory, compliance and examination issues, and model program agreements for fintech bank customers originating transactions on behalf of third parties.

We drafted the ICBA manual for banks to access and partner with fintech companies, served on the Federal Reserve Board’s Faster Payments Task Force, and serve as a member of the U.S. Faster Payments Council.

Our team’s experience in the fintech industry allows us to provide effective and decisive guidance while delivering practical legal advice that is tailored to individual client goals. We have worked with our clients to: