Overview
Hunton’s white collar, regulatory defense and investigations team is experienced in complex, high-profile representations of corporate and financial institution clients facing significant crises. The team is composed of a number of previously high-ranking officials from the Department of Justice and includes a former Attorney General, a former Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General, a former DC Circuit Judge, a former Solicitor General for West Virginia, a number of former Assistant United States Attorneys, and former Trial Attorneys from the Department of Justice. The team is well suited to conduct internal investigations; each member has knowledge and experience in key areas of government and regulatory enforcement. Our lawyers provide advice at every stage of a matter, and regularly represent clients in grand jury investigations and defend businesses and individuals in prosecutions in the United States and abroad, parallel civil enforcement actions, and related third-party proceedings, often resolving matters before they become public.
We deliver results and thorough representation to our clients, offering holistic, comprehensive representation to industry leaders. Our lawyers have aggressively defended corporations and their board members, executives, and other individuals in cases involving allegations of false claims, environmental crimes, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, securities fraud, antitrust, health care fraud, FDA violations, and campaign finance. We have decades of experience in matters involving the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Electronic Communications Privacy Act. Our investigations have included reviews of internal financial controls and procedures; allegations of corrupt dealings; financial reconciliations; forensic data recovery; employee and vendor interviews; trade secret and corporate espionage issues; and more. We regularly work with expert consultants on forensic audits, statistical modeling, and the analysis of cyber intrusions.
Our practice is global in scope and is featured in the Global Investigations Review 100 (GIR), an independent guide to the world’s best firms for international investigations, as defined by GIR. We work closely with clients on matters throughout the world, including in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America, with our international offices providing expertise in local laws and customs. We have also assisted clients in additional jurisdictions working with local counsel and third-party support when appropriate. We conduct our international work out of key offices in Washington, DC, Miami (where our firm’s Latin America practice is based), Richmond, London, Brussels, Beijing, and Bangkok.
In connection with these investigations, we routinely advise clients on the formulation of compliance programs and provide counsel regarding preventative measures that strengthen internal controls. We also work extensively with other practice groups in the firm, providing a multidisciplinary process to address issues of serious concern to our clients. Informed by government, business, and legal experience, we are proud of our cross-practice approach and our ability to identify client-specific risks and develop custom strategies to protect our clients and support their business activities.
Insights
Legal Updates
- January 24, 2025Legal Update
- December 27, 2024Legal Update
- Legal Update
- December 9, 2024Legal Update
- November 19, 2024Legal Update
- November 14, 2024Legal Update
- October 21, 2024Legal Update
- August 8, 2024Legal Update
- June 28, 2024Legal Update
- June 18, 2024Legal Update
- May 3, 2024Legal Update
- March 26, 2024Legal Update
- March 12, 2024Legal Update
- February 9, 2024Legal Update
- January 24, 2024Legal Update
- January 18, 2024Legal Update
- January 4, 2024Legal Update
- November 21, 2023Legal Update
- October 9, 2023Legal Update
- August 1, 2023Legal Update
- June 8, 2023Legal Update
- March 17, 2023Legal Update
- January 18, 2023Legal Update
- November 1, 2022Legal Update
- September 19, 2022Legal Update
- January 4, 2022Legal Update
- December 16, 2021Legal Update
- October 21, 2021Legal Update
- September 24, 2021Legal Update
- July 28, 2021Legal Update
- July 13, 2021Legal Update
- June 1, 2021Legal Update
- February 12, 2021Legal Update
- January 29, 2021Legal Update
- January 20, 2021Legal Update
- June 5, 2020Legal Update
- April 10, 2020Legal Update
- February 26, 2020Legal Update
- February 19, 2020Legal Update
- May 14, 2019Legal Update
- February 4, 2019Legal Update
- October 9, 2018Legal Update
- May 23, 2018Legal Update
- May 15, 2018Legal Update
- April 9, 2018Legal Update
- February 22, 2018Legal Update
- January 16, 2018Legal Update
- April 27, 2017Legal Update
- February 24, 2017Legal Update
- February 17, 2017Legal Update
- February 8, 2017Legal Update
- February 7, 2017Legal Update
- January 6, 2017Legal Update
- November 7, 2016Legal Update
- June 22, 2016Legal Update
- April 12, 2016Legal Update
- January 15, 2016Legal Update
- December 17, 2015Legal Update
- December 16, 2015Legal Update
- December 15, 2015Legal Update
- December 4, 2015Legal Update
- November 30, 2015Legal Update
- October 26, 2015Legal Update
- September 28, 2015Legal Update
- September 24, 2015Legal Update
- September 16, 2015Legal Update
- September 11, 2015Legal Update
- August 28, 2015Legal Update
- August 20, 2015Legal Update
- July 27, 2015Legal Update
- July 15, 2015Legal Update
- June 26, 2015Legal Update
- June 18, 2015Legal Update
- June 10, 2015Legal Update
- May 14, 2015Legal Update
- May 11, 2015Legal Update
- May 11, 2015Legal Update
- April 8, 2015Legal UpdateSEC Brings First Enforcement Action Warning Employers Against Imposing Confidentiality Terms That Could Deter Whistleblowers
- March 27, 2015Legal Update
- March 12, 2015Legal Update
- February 17, 2015Legal Update
- February 2, 2015Legal Update
- December 29, 2014Legal Update
- November 17, 2014Legal Update
- November 6, 2014Legal Update
- September 30, 2014Legal Update
- September 18, 2014Legal Update
- July 30, 2014Legal Update
- July 9, 2014Legal Update
- July 8, 2014Legal Update
- June 24, 2014Legal Update
- June 2, 2014Legal Update
- May 16, 2014Legal Update
- May 15, 2014Legal Update
- May 2, 2014Legal Update
- May 2, 2014Legal Update
- February 19, 2014Legal Update
- December 19, 2013Legal Update
- December 6, 2013Legal Update
- October 29, 2013Legal Update
- October 10, 2013Legal Update
- August 16, 2013Legal Update
- August 6, 2013Legal Update
- July 2, 2013Legal Update
- June 19, 2013Legal Update
- March 12, 2013Legal Update
- February 6, 2013Legal Update
- February 1, 2013Legal Update
- September 16, 2010Legal Update
- September 29, 2008Legal Update
Events
- June 7, 2018Event
- March 22, 2018Event
- December 12, 2017Event
- June 24, 2015Event
- December 4, 2014Event
Publications
- August 20, 2024Publication
- February 3, 2021Publication
- 2021 EditionPublication
- August 11, 2020Publication
- November 21, 2018Publication
- April 2016Publication
- Winter 2015Publication
- September 2013Publication
News
- January 27, 2025News
- December 23, 2024News
- December 18, 2024News
- December 11, 2024News
- November 20, 2024News
- November 7, 2024News
- October 30, 2024News
- October 28, 2024News
- September 3, 2024News
- News
- News
- News
- June 26, 2024News
- June 5, 2024News
- April 29, 2024News
- November 10, 2023News
- November 6, 2023News
- August 21, 2023News
- July 24, 2023News
- July 20, 2023News
- June 26, 2023News
- May 23, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- November 3, 2022News
- October 19, 2022News
- September 19, 2022News
- August 31, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- July 19, 2022News
- July 11, 2022News
- July 5, 2022News
- June 24, 2022News
- November 30, 2021News
- November 17, 2021News
- November 4, 2021News
- August 24, 2021News
- August 20, 2021News
- July 12, 2021News
- July 1, 2021News
- June 24, 2021News
- June 1, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- February 1, 2021News
- November 20, 2020News
- December 3, 2019News
- November 1, 2019News
- November 1, 2019News
- October 1, 2019News
- August 15, 2019News
- November 2, 2018News
- November 1, 2018News
- October 15, 2018News
- September 11, 2018News
- August 15, 2018News
- November 3, 2017News
- May 30, 2017News
- January 30, 2017News
- April 4, 2016News
- January 11, 2016News
- November 2, 2015News
- October 1, 2015News
- September 2015News
- April 29, 2015News
- April 25, 2014News
- March 7, 2014News
- May 3, 2013News
- December 12, 2012News
- March 12, 2012News
- October 1, 2008News
Contacts
- Special Counsel
Our cyber and physical security task force works with companies to minimize the risks and consequences of a serious security incident. Learn More
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 3 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 3 Minute ReadLegal Update