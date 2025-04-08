Hunton’s white collar, regulatory defense and investigations team is experienced in complex, high-profile representations of corporate and financial institution clients facing significant crises. The team is composed of a number of previously high-ranking officials from the Department of Justice and includes a former Attorney General, a former Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General, a former DC Circuit Judge, a former Solicitor General for West Virginia, a number of former Assistant United States Attorneys, and former Trial Attorneys from the Department of Justice. The team is well suited to conduct internal investigations; each member has knowledge and experience in key areas of government and regulatory enforcement. Our lawyers provide advice at every stage of a matter, and regularly represent clients in grand jury investigations and defend businesses and individuals in prosecutions in the United States and abroad, parallel civil enforcement actions, and related third-party proceedings, often resolving matters before they become public.

We deliver results and thorough representation to our clients, offering holistic, comprehensive representation to industry leaders. Our lawyers have aggressively defended corporations and their board members, executives, and other individuals in cases involving allegations of false claims, environmental crimes, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, securities fraud, antitrust, health care fraud, FDA violations, and campaign finance. We have decades of experience in matters involving the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Electronic Communications Privacy Act. Our investigations have included reviews of internal financial controls and procedures; allegations of corrupt dealings; financial reconciliations; forensic data recovery; employee and vendor interviews; trade secret and corporate espionage issues; and more. We regularly work with expert consultants on forensic audits, statistical modeling, and the analysis of cyber intrusions.

Our practice is global in scope and is featured in the Global Investigations Review 100 (GIR), an independent guide to the world’s best firms for international investigations, as defined by GIR. We work closely with clients on matters throughout the world, including in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America, with our international offices providing expertise in local laws and customs. We have also assisted clients in additional jurisdictions working with local counsel and third-party support when appropriate. We conduct our international work out of key offices in Washington, DC, Miami (where our firm’s Latin America practice is based), Richmond, London, Brussels, Beijing, and Bangkok.

In connection with these investigations, we routinely advise clients on the formulation of compliance programs and provide counsel regarding preventative measures that strengthen internal controls. We also work extensively with other practice groups in the firm, providing a multidisciplinary process to address issues of serious concern to our clients. Informed by government, business, and legal experience, we are proud of our cross-practice approach and our ability to identify client-specific risks and develop custom strategies to protect our clients and support their business activities.