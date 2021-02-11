Proxy Disclosure Tips on COVID-Related Compensation Decisions

Thursday, February 11, 2021

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this presentation is to help issuers think about, and prepare for, upcoming proxy disclosure due to COVID-related compensation decisions effectuated by the Compensation Committee in 2020. To that end, this presentation will cover: (i) compensation-related explanations related to the issuer’s performance, (ii) reductions in compensation, (iii) deviations from performance metrics, (iv) make-whole awards, (v) proposals relating to equity incentive plan amendments, (vi) deviations from stock ownership policies, (vii) risk assessments and more. Additionally, we will provide sample disclosures that other issuers have used with respect to a given issue.



Speaker:

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

Upcoming Webinars

View the schedule of Executive Compensation webinars



Sign Up

Subscribe to the C-suite Compensation Center blog

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.