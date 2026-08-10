>> Past Presentations

Hot Compensation Topics

Thursday, August 8, 2026

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this session is to discuss compensation topics that are current and top of mind by those who deploy compensation arrangements at privately-traded and publicly-traded companies. Tune in to find out more!!

SPEAKER

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance, and human resources departments.

2026 Webinars

Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (an Annual Program) (9/10/2026)

This is an annual program, and is intended to help issuers prepare their compensation committee of the board of directors for the upcoming proxy season in 2027.

(9/10/2026) This is an annual program, and is intended to help issuers prepare their compensation committee of the board of directors for the upcoming proxy season in 2027. Carrot and the Stick: Delving Into Various Stick-Related Retention Ideas (10/8/2026)

Incentivizing executives with money, equity, perquisites and contractual entitlements is 50% or so of an executive compensation package. But other incentives exist through negative reinformement such as restrictive covenants, hold policies, etc. The purpose of this program is to focus on the design of various stick-related incentive and retention tools.

(10/8/2026) Incentivizing executives with money, equity, perquisites and contractual entitlements is 50% or so of an executive compensation package. But other incentives exist through negative reinformement such as restrictive covenants, hold policies, etc. The purpose of this program is to focus on the design of various stick-related incentive and retention tools. Form 4 Training Course ( 11/12/2026)

The purpose of this program is to break down the intellectual aspects of Section 16, and detail Form 4 compliance. This program is intended to be a training program for those responsible for, or desiring to learn more about, Form 4s.

11/12/2026) The purpose of this program is to break down the intellectual aspects of Section 16, and detail Form 4 compliance. This program is intended to be a training program for those responsible for, or desiring to learn more about, Form 4s. Compensation: Year-End Review of 2026 (12/10/2026)

Items The purpose of this program is to catch-up on all compensatory items that might have been missed in 2026.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).



