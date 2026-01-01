The results we achieve for our clients place us among the top firms working globally.
- IFC on Equity Investment in CrossBoundary Energy Access Platform
Advised, as lead international legal counsel, International Finance Corporation (IFC) on its equity investment in CrossBoundary Energy Access Platform.
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- The Southern Company’s $2.73B Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with The Southern Company’s offering of (i) $833.75 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027...
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- IFC and Proparco on Investment in Uludağ Enerji
Advising International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Economique (Proparco) on their proposed acquisition of shares in Uluğ Enerji Dağıtım ve Perakende Satış Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Uludağ Enerji)...
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- PG&E on $1.7B First Mortgage Bonds Offering and $1.2B Cash Tender Offer
Advised Pacific Gas and Electric Company in connection with its issuance of (i) $700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% First Mortgage Bonds due 2032…
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- CenterPoint Energy’s $700M Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.400% Fixed…
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- Underwriters in Energy Transfer LP’s $1.75B Notes Offerings
Represented Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and Truist Securities, Inc., as joint book-running managers…
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- Koach Capital in Financing Transaction with Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Represented Koach Capital LLC in a financing transaction with Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc., a publicly traded commercial mortgage REIT…
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- CohnReznick in Connection with Strategic Acquisition of HL&B
Represented CohnReznick, a leading professional services firm, in connection with its strategic acquisition of Texas-based professional services firm Ham, Langston & Brezina LLP…
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- Finance of America in Closing of Onity Mortgage Transaction
Represented Finance of America Reverse LLC, the operating subsidiary of Finance of America Companies Inc., in the closing of its acquisition of the home equity conversion mortgage servicing portfolio…
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- University of Kentucky on Central Utility Plant Development
Advised the University of Kentucky in the successful closing of a design-build-finance-operate-maintain public-private partnership project to build a new central utility plant…
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- NYSEG’s Tax-Exempt Bond Reoffering
Acted as counsel to the remarketing agents for the reoffering of approximately $46 million aggregate principal amount of New York State Energy Research and Development…
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- Evergy Kansas Central, Inc.’s $350M First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. in connection with the offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.300% Series…
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- Southwestern Public Service Company’s $1.2B First Mortgage Bonds Offerings
Advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by Southwestern Public Service Company of (i) $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.300%…
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- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.’s $3.75B Junior Subordinated Debentures Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. of (i) $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its Series AA Junior Subordinated Debentures…
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- Eide Bailly in Connection with Strategic Growth Investment by Reverence Capital Partners
Representing Eide Bailly LLP, a leading accounting and advisory firm, in connection with the formation of an alternative practice structure and strategic growth investment…
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- Representing Dallas Capital Bank in Merger with MidFirst Bank
Advising Park Cities Financial Group, Inc. and its subsidiary, Dallas Capital Bank, in its merger with Midland Financial Co. and its subsidiary, MidFirst Bank…
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- Kentucky Power Company’s $65M Tax-Exempt Bond Remarketing
Acted as counsel to KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., as remarketing agent, for the remarketing of $65 million aggregate principal amount of West Virginia Economic Development Authority…
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- DTE Energy $1B Junior Subordinated Debentures Offering
Advised DTE Energy Company in connection with an SEC-registered offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2026 Series C 6.200% Fixed-to-Fixed…
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- Alabama Power Company’s $80M Tax-Exempt Remarketing
Represented the remarketing agent in connection with Alabama Power Company’s (“APC”) tax-exempt remarketing. The firm acted as counsel to Stifel, Nicolaus & Company…
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- SpaceX in Connection with its Historic $75 Billion IPO
Advised Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) in connection with its historic IPO on Texas law and corporate governance matters. SpaceX’s IPO is the largest in history…
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- Northern States Power Company (Wisconsin)’s $250M First Mortgage Bonds Private Placement
Advised the purchasers in connection with Northern States Power Company (Wisconsin)’s issuance of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.48% First Mortgage Bonds…
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- Crowe LLP in Connection with Strategic Growth Investment by KKR
Representing Crowe LLP, a leading public accounting and consulting firm, in connection with the formation of an alternative practice structure and strategic growth investment…
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- CoreX’s $180M Ivory Coast Nickel Financing
Represented Polynickel West Africa B.V, a subsidiary of CoreX Holding, in connection with the US$180 million long-term take-out financing provided by a syndicate of international lenders…
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- National Fuel Gas Company’s $1.5B Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in an SEC-registered offering by National Fuel Gas Company of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount consisting of (i) $500 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Sunoco GP LLC in its Redomiciliation to the State of Texas
Represented the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Sunoco GP LLC, the general partner of Sunoco LP, a publicly traded company, in the review, evaluation and negotiation…
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- Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC in its $2.4B First Mortgage Bonds Offerings
Advised Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC on SEC-registered offerings of (i) $400 million aggregate principal amount of First and Refunding Mortgage Bonds, 4.65% Series…
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- Wisconsin Electric Power Company’s $800M Debentures Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by WEPCo of (i) $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.65% Debentures…
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- Southern Power Company’s $600M Senior Notes Offering
Advised the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offerings by Southern Power Company of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its Series 2026A 4.80% Senior Notes…
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- Pacific Gas and Electric Company $2.2B First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised Pacific Gas and Electric Company in connection with its issuance of (i) $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.050% First Mortgage Bonds due 2031…
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- $1.3 Billion Debentures Offering by Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY) of (i) $450 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Florida Power & Light Company’s $2.25B First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised the underwriters on a SEC-registered offering by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) of $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, consisting of $600 million aggregate…
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- Evergy Metro, Inc. on $79.48M Tax-Exempt Bond Remarketing
Advised Evergy Metro, Inc. (Evergy Metro) in connection with the remarketing of $79.48 million aggregate principal amount of City of Burlington, Kansas Environmental Improvement Revenue Refunding…
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- CoBank, ACB on Fixed-Rate Reset Preferred Stock Offering
Advised CoBank, ACB (CoBank) on its offering of 500,000 shares of fixed-rate reset Series N non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock…
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- AEP Transmission Company, LLC’s $650M Senior Notes Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by AEP Transmission Company, LLC (AEP Transco) of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% Senior Notes…
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- Hunton Advises Underwriters on $1.375B Series 2026-A Senior Secured SAC Bonds
Acted as counsel to the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering of $1.375 billion aggregate principal amount of Series 2026-A Senior Secured SAC Bonds…
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- $36B Phase I Projects Under U.S.-Japan $550B Bilateral Trade Deal
Acted as counsel to Japan Bank for International Cooperation, in connection with the financing and development of the first three projects under the U.S.-Japan $550 billion bilateral strategic trade agreement…
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- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s Inaugural €850M Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with the sale by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC of €850 million aggregate principal amount of Oncor’s 4.55%…
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- FPL’s $255,394,000 Qualified Replacement Property Notes Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) of $255.4 million aggregate principal amount of Qualified Replacement Property Notes…
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- Georgia Power Company’s $1.3B Senior Notes Offerings
Advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by Georgia Power Company of an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2025B 4.85% Senior Notes…
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- Southern Company Gas Capital Corporation’s $500M Inaugural Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Advised the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by Southern Company Gas Capital Corporation of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its Series 2026A 6.05%…
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- Perpetua Resources’ Landmark $2.9B EXIM Loan
Advising PPTA in connection with a recently approved $2.9 billion senior secured long-term loan from EXIM. The financing is the largest loan under EXIM’s MMIA initiative and EXIM’s fourth largest loan on record.
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- Georgia Power Company’s Tax-Exempt Remarketings
Represented the remarketing agent in connection with Georgia Power Company’s remarketing of $10 million of Development Authority of Burke County Pollution Control Revenue Bonds…
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- Evergy Missouri West, Inc.’s $300M First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised Evergy Missouri West, Inc. (the “Company”) in connection with the offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds…
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- NiSource Inc.’s $1.25B SEC-Registered Debt Offerings
Advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by NiSource Inc. (NiSource) of (i) $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Notes due 2031 and (ii) $750 million aggregate principal amount…
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- The Narragansett Electric Company’s $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
Represented the initial purchasers in connection with The Narragansett Electric Company’s (d/b/a Rhode Island Energy) (RIE) issuance of $400 million aggregate principal…
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- PPL Electric Utilities Corporation’s $500M First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by PPL Electric Utilities Corporation (PPL EU) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% First Mortgage Bonds, Series due 2056…
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- CenterPoint Energy’s $1B ATM Program
Acted as counsel to the managers, the forward sellers, and the forward purchasers in connection with the re-establishment of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s at-the-market (ATM) program…
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- American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s $2.9B Forward Equity Offering
Advised the underwriters, forward sellers and forward purchasers in connection with an SEC-registered offering of 23,543,308 common shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc.…
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- Australia Pacific LNG’s $591M Term Loan Refinancing
Represented the lenders, a consortium of commercial banks, in connection with a $591 million term loan financing for the Australia Pacific LNG project, a coal seam gas to liquified natural gas project in Australia…
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- Consolidated Edison Inc.’s ATM Program to Sell up to $2B of Common Stock
Advised the sales agents, the forward sellers and the forward purchasers in connection with the establishment of an at-the-market program for Consolidated Edison, Inc.…
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- Philip Morris International Inc. on $1.5B Senior Notes Offering
Recently advised long-term client Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) in its SEC-registered debt offering of $1.5 billion of Senior Notes…
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- Xcel Energy Inc.’s $4.3B Common Stock ATM
Acted as counsel to the agents, the forward sellers and the forward purchasers, in connection with the establishment of Xcel Energy Inc.’s at-the-market program to sell shares…
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- Xcel Energy Inc.’s $4.3 Billion ATM Program
Acted as counsel to the agents, the forward sellers and the forward purchasers, in connection with the establishment of Xcel Energy Inc.’s ATM program to sell shares of Xcel’s common stock…
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- CoreX Holding on Financing for Acquisition of Brazilian Copper and Gold Mining Assets
Represented CoreX Holding B.V. and its wholly owned subsidiary, CoreX Copper Brasil B.V., in connection with the $180 million bridge loan financing provided by JP Morgan for the acquisition…
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- XPLR Infrastructure, LP’s Establishment of $300M ATM
Advised the sales agents in connection with XPLR Infrastructure, LP’s establishment of an at-the-market program to sell up to an aggregate of $300 million of its common units…
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- American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s $50M Tax-Exempt Offering
Acted as counsel to KeyBanc Capital Market Inc., as underwriter, for the tax-exempt offering of $50 million Ohio Air Quality Development Authority State of Ohio Air Quality Development Revenue Refunding Bonds…
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- Puget Energy, Inc.’s $900M Notes Offerings
Acted as counsel to the initial purchasers in connection with Puget Energy, Inc.'s issuance of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes…
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- Emera US Finance, LLC’s $750M Senior Notes Offering
Represented the Underwriters in connection with Emera US Finance, LLC’s SEC-registered offering of (i) $450 million 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 and (ii) $300 million aggregate…
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- Emera US Finance, LLC’s $750M Notes Offering
Represented the Underwriters in connection with Emera US Finance, LLC’s SEC-registered offering of (i) $375 million 6.650% Series A Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2056…
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- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.’s $600M Debentures
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its Series Z Junior Subordinated Debentures due April 15, 2086…
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- The Southern Company’s $1.3B Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Advised the underwriters in the sale of $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of its Series 2026A 6.00% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due April 1, 2058…
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- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s $1.6B Senior Secured Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with the sale by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% Senior Secured Notes…
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- Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s $275M Bonds Offering
Advised Duke Energy Florida, LLC on a SEC-registered offering of approximately $275 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds, Floating Rate Series due 2076…
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- Appellate Team Assists BGM Litigators in Securing First Jury Victory in TX Business Court, Austin Division
Assisted Boulette Golden & Marin in securing a comprehensive jury verdict in favor of ES3 Minerals, LLC in the first jury trial in the Texas Business Court, Third Division.
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- T3 Expo in Sale to Saw Mill Capital
Represented T3 Expo LLC in its sale to private equity firm Saw Mill Capital. T3 Expo is a leading provider of in-person experiential event solutions for corporate events and trade associations…
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- American Transmission Company LLC’s $300M Senior Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with American Transmission Company LLC’s offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2056…
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- Public Service Company of Colorado’s $1.3B First Mortgage Bond Offerings
Advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by Public Service Company of Colorado of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 4.15% First Mortgage Bonds…
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- Wisconsin Electric Power Company’s $300M Debentures Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCo) of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.65% Debentures…
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- Duke Energy on $1.5B Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Advised Duke Energy Corporation in connection with its offering of $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of equity-linked 3.000% Convertible Senior Notes…
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- $750M Senior Notes Offering by AEP Texas Inc.
Advised the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by AEP Texas Inc. (AEP Texas) of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.20% Senior Notes...
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- Northern States Power Company – Minnesota’s $1.2 Billion First Mortgage Bonds Offerings
Advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by Northern States Power Company (a Minnesota corporation) of $600 million principal amount of its 4.85% First Mortgage Bonds…
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- Alabama Power Company’s $120M Tax-Exempt Remarketing
Represented the remarketing agent in connection with Alabama Power Company’s tax-exempt remarketing. The firm acted as counsel to Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated…
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- Southwestern Electric Power Company’s $1.4B Offering of Senior Notes
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Southwestern Electric Power Company of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.30% Senior Notes…
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- Georgia Power Company’s Tax-Exempt Remarketings
Represented the remarketing agents in connection with Georgia Power Company’s remarketing of $46.6 million of Development Authority of Burke County Pollution Control Revenue Bonds (GPC Plant Vogtle Project), First Series 1996…
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- Duke Energy Corporation on Establishment of $6B ATM Program
Advised Duke Energy Corporation in connection with the establishment of its at-the-market program to sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate sales price of up to $6 billion…
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- Groundbreaking Digital Asset-Backed Security Closing
Represented a global investment banking and capital markets firm in the closing of a $188 million asset-backed security backed by a portfolio of bitcoin-collateralized retail loans from Ledn…
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- Genesis Energy, L.P.’s $750M Senior Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s public offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2034…
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- Xcel Energy Inc.’s Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters on a SEC-registered offering by Xcel Energy Inc. of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes…
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- MW Components in Pending Sale to Rosebank
Represented MW Industries, Inc. (MW Components) in its entry into a definitive agreement for its sale to Rosebank Industries in a $3.25 billion transaction that will also include the sale of CPM Holdings Inc…
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- NextEra Energy, Inc.’s $2.3B Equity Units Offering
Advised the underwriters on the sale of $2.3 billion stated amount of equity units of NextEra Energy, Inc. Each equity unit consists of a contract to purchase NEE common stock in the future…
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- Mississippi Power Company’s $74.83M Qualified Replacement Property Notes Offering
Advised the underwriter on an SEC-registered offering by Mississippi Power Company of $74.83 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2026A Floating Rate Senior Notes…
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- CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric’s $800M General Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.85% General Mortgage Bonds…
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- PPL Corporation’s $1.15B Equity Units Offering
Advised the underwriters on the sale of $1.15 billion stated amount of equity units of PPL Corporation. Each equity unit consists of a contract to purchase PPL common stock in the future…
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- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.’s €1.75B Debentures Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. of €1 billion aggregate principal amount of NEE Capital’s Series X Junior Subordinated Debentures…
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- CenterPoint’s Offering of $650M Convertible Senior Notes
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of equity-linked 2.875% convertible senior notes due 2029…
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- WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s $400M Senior Notes Reopening
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% Senior Notes due January 15, 2028…
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- KKR-Led Consortium in $13B Acquisition of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Represented global investment firm KKR and Asia’s leading communications technology group, Singtel, as Thai counsel in their acquisition of an 82% stake in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres…
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- Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Common Shares Offering
Advised the underwriter, forward seller and forward purchaser in connection with an SEC-registered offering of 7 million common shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., which were borrowed from third parties…
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- Represented Dana Incorporated in Sale of Pi Innovo
Represented Dana Incorporated in its sale of Pi Innovo to private equity firm MiddleGround Capital. Pi Innovo is a designer and developer of open platform electronic control systems and control software…
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- ONE Gas, Inc.’s Establishment of an ATM Program
Acted as counsel to the managers in connection with the establishment of ONE Gas, Inc.’s (ONE Gas) at-the-market program to sell an aggregate gross sales price of up to $225 million of shares of ONE Gas’s common stock.
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- Pacific Gas and Electric Company on $2.2 Billion First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised Pacific Gas and Electric Company in connection with its issuance of (i) $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.100% First Mortgage Bonds due 2029…
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- Indiana Michigan Power Company’s $650M Senior Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by Indiana Michigan Power Company of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.60% Senior Notes…
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- PG&E on Offering of $1 Billion Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Jr. Subordinated Notes
Advised PG&E Corporation in connection with its offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.850% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2056…
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- NextEra Energy Capital Holding’s €1.3 Billion Debentures Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. of (i) €650 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.989% Debentures…
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- National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation’s $1.2B Notes Offering
Advised the agents in an SEC-registered offering by National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes due 2027…
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- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.’s $1.3B Debentures Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. (NEE Capital) of (i) $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.40% Debentures, Series due March 1, 2031…
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- Smithfield Foods in Pending Acquisition of Nathan’s Famous
Representing Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) in its recently announced agreement to acquire hot dog brand Nathan’s Famous, Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $450 million…
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- Hunton Advises on Energy Transfer’s $3B Senior Notes Offering
Represented BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., as joint book-running managers and representatives of the several underwriters…
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- Wisconsin Public Service Corporation’s $300M Senior Notes Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS) of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, 4.25% Series due January 15, 2031…
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- NextEra Energy’s Establishment of $4B ATM Program
Advised the sales agents in connection with NextEra Energy, Inc.’s establishment of an at-the-market program to sell up to an aggregate offering price of $4 billion of NEE’s common stock…
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- Tender Offers for First Mortgage Bonds of Northern States Power Company – Minnesota
Advised the dealer manager in Xcel Energy Inc.’s tender offers for the following first mortgage bonds of Northern States Power Company – Minnesota…
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- IFC Landmark Investment in Ukraine’s Insurance Sector
Advised International Finance Corporation on its proposed equity investment of up to 20% in two Ukrainian insurance companies – Kniazha and USG, both of which form part of Vienna Insurance Group, a leading insurance group in Central and Eastern Europe.
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- DTE Energy Company $1.5B ATM Program
Advised DTE Energy in connection with the establishment of its inaugural ATM program to sell shares of DTE Energy’s common stock...
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- National Fuel Gas Company’s $350M PIPE Transaction
Advised the placement agents in connection with a private placement of shares of National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) common stock (the “Shares”) for approximately $350 million.
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- CFC’s $1B SEC Registered Medium-Term Notes Offerings
Advised the agents in SEC-registered offerings by National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation of (i) $650 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95% Medium-Term Notes…
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- Alpine Income Property Trust’s $35M Preferred Stock ATM
Represented the sales agents in connection with the commencement of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s (“Alpine”) 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ATM program…
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- Florida Power & Light Co. | $1.8B First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised the underwriters on a SEC-registered offering by Florida Power & Light Company of $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds…
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- American Electric Power Co. | $1B Junior Subordinated Debentures Offering
Advised the underwriters in connection with AEP’s SEC-registered offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of junior subordinated debentures…
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- Evergy Kansas Central’s Offering of $300M of First Mortgage Bonds
Advised Evergy Kansas Central in connection with the offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.25% Series due 2035…
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- Wisconsin Electric Power’s $300M Debentures Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by Wisconsin Electric Power Company of $300 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Emera’s CA$600M Cross Border ATM Program
Advised the Agents in connection with Emera Incorporated’s (Emera) establishment of its inaugural at-the-market program under the multijurisdictional disclosure…
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- Nicor Gas Private Placement of $200M of First Mortgage Bonds
Advised the purchasers in connection with Northern Illinois Gas Company’s (Nicor) issuance of $25 million aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds 4.17% Series…
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- Duke Energy Florida’s $1.1B First Mortgage Bond Offering
Advised Duke Energy Florida, LLC on SEC-registered offerings of: (i) $500 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds, 4.20% Series due 2030 and (ii) $600 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Duke Energy Offering of Over $1.6B of Senior Secured Storm Recovery Bonds
Counsel to Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (DEC), Duke Energy Progress, LLC (DEP) (with DEC the Utilities) and Duke Energy Carolinas NC Storm Funding II LLC, Duke Energy Progress NC Storm Funding II LLC, and Duke Energy Carolinas SC Storm Funding LLC...
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- American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s $3.5B ATM Program
Advised the sales agents in connection with American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s commencement of an at-the-market program to sell up to an aggregate $3.5 billion of AEP’s common stock…
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- PPL Capital Funding, Inc.’s $1.15B Senior Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with PPL Capital Funding, Inc.’s offering of $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of equity-linked 3.000% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2030…
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- Cleco Power LLC $350M Senior Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with Cleco Power LLC’s (Cleco Power) offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.300% Senior Notes due 2036, in a private placement…
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- XPLR Infrastructure Operating Partners’ Concurrent $750M Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with XPLR Infrastructure Operating Partners, LP’s offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% Senior Notes due 2034…
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- Evergy Missouri West, Inc.’s Offering of $300M of First Mortgage Bonds
Advised Evergy Missouri West, Inc. in connection with the offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.250% Series due 2035…
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- Finance of America Acquisition of PHH’s HECM Servicing Portfolio
Represented Finance of America Reverse LLC, the operating subsidiary of Finance of America Companies Inc., in its acquisition of the home equity conversion mortgage servicing portfolio…
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- $900M Debentures Offering by Consolidated Edison Company
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. of $900 million aggregate principal amount…
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- WEC Energy Group’s $3B ATM Program
Advised the sales agents, the forward sellers, and the forward purchasers in connection with the establishment of an at-the-market program for WEC Energy Group, Inc. to sell shares of WEC’s common stock…
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- $50M Preferred Offering by Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Represented the underwriters in connection with a $50 million public offering of 2,000,000 shares of 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock by Alpine Income Property…
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- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Inaugural €2.5B Junior Subordinated Debentures Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. of €1.25 billion aggregate principal amount…
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- Complex REIT Capital Raise by Guidance Short-Term Income Trust
Represented Guidance Short-Term Income Trust (GSTIT), a Maryland REIT, in connection with its initial equity offering through a private placement of its common shares…
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- NiSource Inc. | $1B Offering of Junior Subordinated Notes
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NiSource Inc. (NiSource) of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes…
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- NorthWestern Corporations’ $100M First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Represented the initial purchasers in connection with NorthWestern Corporation’s issuance of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.073% First Mortgage Bonds due 2030…
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- Wabash Valley Resources in Connection with $1.5B DOE LPO Loan
Advised Wabash Valley Resources, LLC (WVR) in connection with closing a $1.5 billion loan from the DOE’s Loan Programs Office…
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- The Southern Company’s Equity Offering
Advised the underwriters on The Southern Company’s SEC-registered offering of 40,000,000 equity units…
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- WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s $600M Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by WEC Energy Group, Inc. of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Junior…
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- bpx Energy on $1.5B Divestments of Non-Controlling Interests in US Onshore
Represented bpx Energy in connection with its divestment of non-controlling interests in Eagle Ford midstream…
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- Omega Healthcare Investors $2.3B Credit Facility
Represented Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. in connection with new senior unsecured credit facilities comprised of a four-year $2 billion multicurrency revolving credit facility…
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- Omega Healthcare Investors in Transactions with Saber Healthcare
Represented Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. in the creation of two joint ventures with Saber Healthcare Holdings, LLC, a leader in skilled nursing…
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- Re-establishment of NiSource Inc.’s $1.5B ATM
Advised sales agents, forward sellers and forward purchasers in connection with the re-establishment of the at-the-market program, with a forward component, for NiSource Inc.…
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- CFC’s $500M SEC Registered Medium-Term Notes Offering
Advised the agent in an SEC-registered offering by National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation of $500 million aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes…
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- Perpetua Resources in $71M Public Offering and Concurrent $7M Private Placement
Represented Perpetua Resources in connection with a public offering of 2,938,000 Common Shares, at a price to the public of $24.25 per Common Share…
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- Philip Morris International Inc. | $3.5B Senior Notes Offering
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP recently advised long-term client Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) in its SEC-registered debt offering of $3.5 billion of Senior Notes. The offering closed on October 29, 2025…
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- Perpetua Resources | Landmark $255M Strategic Equity Investment
Represented Perpetua Resources on a landmark strategic equity investment of $180 million from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and $75 million from JPMorganChase…
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- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s $500M Cash Tender Offers
Represented the dealer managers in connection with CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s cash tender offers of $500 million aggregate purchase price for the following series of senior notes…
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- Xcel Energy Inc.’s Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters on a SEC-registered offering by Xcel Energy Inc. of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% Junior Subordinated Notes…
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- EUSHI Finance, Inc.’s $750M Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with EUSHI Finance, Inc.’s SEC-registered offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Chimera in Closing of HomeXpress Mortgage Acquisition
Represented Chimera Investment Corporation in the closing of its previously announced acquisition of HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. from certain affiliates of Seer Capital Management and certain management sellers.
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- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s $700M Junior Subordinated Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (“CenterPoint”) of $700 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Pacific Gas and Electric Company $2B First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Advised Pacific Gas and Electric Company (“PG&E”) in connection with its issuance of (i) $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% First Mortgage Bonds…
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- Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company’s $350M Private Placement of First Mortgage Bonds
Advised the purchasers in connection with Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company’s issuance of $100 million aggregate…
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- Bond Counsel for Landmark $1.03B Atlanta Airport Green Bond Offering
Served as bond counsel to the City of Atlanta, in its $1.03 billion bond issuance for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, marking the largest single-bond transaction for the airport.
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- Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.’s Private Placement of Debentures
Advised the purchasers in connection with Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.’s (O&R) issuance of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.99% Series 2025 A Debentures due 2055 in a private placement…
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- Wisconsin Gas LLC’s Private Placement of $300M of Debentures
Advised the purchasers in connection with Wisconsin Gas LLC’s issuance of (i) $175 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.70% Debentures due October 1, 2030…
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- Georgia Power Company’s $1.5B Senior Notes Offerings
Advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by Georgia Power Company (“Georgia Power”) of an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2025B 4.85% Senior Notes…
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- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s Inaugural C$500M Senior Secured Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s (Oncor) issuance of C$500 million…
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- USA Compression Partners’ $750M Senior Notes Offering
Represented initial purchasers in connection with the offering by USA Compression Partners LP, together with its wholly owned subsidiary USA Compression Finance Corp., of $750 million…
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- Wisconsin Electric Power Company’s $500M Debentures Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCo) of $500 million aggregate principal amount…
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- $900M Senior Notes Offering by AEP Texas Inc.
Advised the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by AEP Texas Inc. (“AEP Texas”) of $900 million aggregate principal, consisting of (i) $150 million aggregate…
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- Southern Power Company’s $1.1B Senior Notes Offerings
Advised the underwriters in connection with SEC-registered offerings by Southern Power Company of (i) $550 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Chimera Investment Corporation in Public Offering of Senior Notes
Hunton represented Chimera Investment Corporation in a follow-on offering of $120 million aggregate principal amount of 8.875% Senior Notes due 2030.
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- Crescent Bank | Sale of Auto Financing Division
Hunton represented Crescent Bank in the sale of its auto financing division to Arra Finance, LLC (Arra). Crescent is a New Orleans-based FDIC insured bank with approximately $1 billion in assets…
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- Alpha Foods in Sale to MBC Companies
Represented Alpha Foods Co. in its sale to MBC Companies, a portfolio company of Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (“e2p”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on the food, beverage, and pet industries.
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- CenterPoint Energy’s $400M Senior Secured System Restoration Bonds Offering
Counsel to the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering of approximately $400 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2025-A Senior Secured System Restoration Bonds …
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- DTE Energy Company in its Offering of $600M Debentures
Advised DTE Energy Company (DTE Energy) in connection with an SEC-registered offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 2025 Series H 6.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures…
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- Puget Sound Energy’s $500M Senior Notes Offering
Counsel to the underwriters in connection with Puget Sound Energy, Inc.’s (“PSE”) SEC-registered offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Duke Energy Corporation in its $1.75B Senior Notes Offerings
Advised Duke Energy Corporation (“Duke Energy”) in connection with SEC-registered offerings of: (i) $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.95% Senior Notes…
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- Constant Energy | Partnership and Financing with KASIKORNBANK
Recently closed a financing transaction on behalf of Constant Energy, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.
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- Southern Company Gas Capital Corporation’s $850M Senior Notes Offerings
Advised the underwriters in connection with SEC-registered offerings by Southern Company Gas Capital Corporation (Southern Company Gas) of $425 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Southern Natural Gas Company’s $300M Senior Notes Offering
Represented the initial purchasers in connection with Southern Natural Gas Company, LLC's Rule 144A offering of $300 million of 5.45% Senior Notes due 2035.
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- Alabama Power Company’s $500M Senior Notes Offering
Advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Alabama Power Company (“Alabama Power”) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2025C…
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- Appalachian Power Company’s $65M Tax-Exempt Remarketing
Acted as counsel to the remarketing agent for the remarketing of $65.3 million aggregate principal amount of West Virginia Economic Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Facilities Revenue Bonds…
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- Georgia Power Company’s Tax-Exempt Remarketings
Represented Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as the remarketing agent in connection the remarketing of $71.7 million of Development Authority of Bartow County (Georgia) Pollution Control Revenue Bonds…
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- Colonial Enterprises’ $350M Senior Notes Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with an offering by Colonial Enterprises, Inc. (Colonial) of $350 million aggregate principal amount…
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- Evergy Metro, Inc.’s Offering of $400M Mortgage Bonds
Advised Evergy Metro, Inc. (Evergy Metro) in connection with an SEC-registered offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Mortgage Bonds, Series 2025 due 2035.
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- Sale of $379M Texas Stabilization Subchapter M Bonds
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with the sale of $379.1 million Texas Stabilization Subchapter M Bonds, Series 2025.
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- Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation’s Private Placement of $120M Senior Notes
Advised the purchasers in connection with UMERC’s issuance of (i) $80 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.31% Senior Notes due August 14, 2030…
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- Kentucky Utilities Company’s $700M First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with Kentucky Utilities Company’s SEC-registered offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds, 5.850% Series due 2055.
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- Louisville Gas & Electric Company’s $700M First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with Louisville Gas & Electric Company’s SEC-registered offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds…
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- Representation of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in Acquisition of AG ARC
Represented AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. in negotiating and executing a definitive agreement to acquire additional interests in AG ARC LLC, from certain funds managed by Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.
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- PPL Electric Utilities Corporation’s $500M First Mortgage Bonds Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by PPL Electric Utilities Corporation of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.55% First Mortgage Bonds, Series due 2055.
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- Public Service Company of Colorado’s $1B First Mortgage Bond Offerings
Advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by Public Service Company of Colorado of (i) $200 million aggregate principal amount of 5.85% First Mortgage Bonds, Series 43 due 2055 and…
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- New York State Electric & Gas Corporation’s $300M Green Bonds Offering
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with New York State Electric & Gas Corporation’s issuance of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.05% Notes due August 15, 2035 in a private placement…
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- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.’s $1.99B Debentures Remarketing
Advised the remarketing agents on an SEC-registered offering by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. of $1.99 billion aggregate principal amount of Series M debentures due September 1, 2027.
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- Xcel Energy Inc.’s Inaugural ATM Program to Sell Up to $4B of Common Stock
Acted as counsel to the agents, the forward sellers and the forward purchasers, with respect to the initially priced forward component, in connection with the establishment of Xcel Energy Inc.’s at-the-market . . .
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- Concurrent Reverse Merger and Private Placement Transactions | Deep Isolation, Inc.
Represented Deep Isolation, Inc., a private emerging growth company, in its transition to a public reporting company.
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- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s $1B Offering of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes
Advised the initial purchasers in connection with CenterPoint's offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of equity-linked 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes…
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- Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s $57M Senior Notes Offering
Represented the underwriters in connection with Ramaco Resources, Inc.'s $57 million public offering of senior notes due 2030.
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