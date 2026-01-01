Service - All - Accounting Firm Mergers and Acquisitions Acquisitions and Dispositions Africa Agency Finance Appeals Asia Pacific Asset-Backed Securitization Aviation Banking and Finance Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights Capital Markets and Securities Commercial Litigation Complex Employment Litigation Corporate Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure Emerging Growth and Venture Capital Energy Energy and Infrastructure Energy Litigation Energy M&A Energy Transition Environmental Europe Financial Institutions Corporate and Regulatory Financial Services Food Industry Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group Government Relations Health Care and Life Sciences Initial Public Offerings Intellectual Property Labor and Employment Latin America Lending Services Litigation Lone Star Governance Mergers and Acquisitions Mining and Minerals Mortgage Industry M&A Natural Gas North America Nuclear Energy Oil, Gas, and LNG Power and Utilities Capital Markets Private Equity Project Finance and Development Public Finance Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure Real Estate Capital Markets/REITs Real Estate Investment and Finance Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care Real Estate, Development and Finance Renewable Energy and Clean Power Retail and Consumer Products Structured Finance and Securitization Sustainability Tax Technology Türkiye

People - All - Gil O. Acevedo Thanyaporn Achariyawong Jessica N. Agostinho Fernando C. Alonso Shelly K. Anderson Claire Andress Fatima Anjum Wichaya Apiratkasem Mary Corinne Archer Taylor C. Arndt Mark B. Arnold Kaleb Bailey Ryan M. Bates Jason M. Beach Brandon Bell Emily Benedict James Bennett Stephen Bennett Timothy E. Biller Peter Birghoffer Andrew M. Blasio Jeremy S. Boczko George Borovas Matthew P. Bosher Brian J. Bosworth Elizabeth A. Breen Tammy W. Brennig Charles L. Brewer Elizabeth K. Brightwell Karma B. Brown Samuel L. Brown Melinda Brunger Gregory E. Bruno Joseph B. Buonanno Courtney Cochran Butler Daniel J. Butler Ferdinand Calice Daniel M. Campbell Erick B. Carlson Aaron J. Carroll Matt Chelf J.C. Chenault Chinapat Chokwitayarat Matthew P. A. Chriss Robert M. Cipolla Brian M. Clarke Whittington W. Clement E. Carter Chandler Clements Ryan Clinton Sarah Colborn James Comyn Mark W. Connolly Benjamin Y. Cooper Candace Cravey Eric S. Crusius Adrianna E. Culbreth Alan Cunningham Alex Cunningham Shannon E. Daily Vincent P. D’Amico Field Daniel Timothy A. (Tad) Davidson Corinne Sullins Davis Lee Davis John J. Dedyo Katherine P. Deegan Lawrence K. DeMeo Stephen P. Demm Kathleen Dill Jeff C. Dodd Mayme Donohue Edward L. Douma Lee Downey Douglas L. Dua Robert T. Dumbacher Angus Duncan Chloe Dupre Monika M. Dziewa Kevin S. Elliker Joanna D. Enns Anthony J. Eppert Karen Jennings Evans R. Dennis Fairbanks Geoffrey B. Fehling Jason Feingertz Michael F. Fitzpatrick Hannah Flint Thomas W. Ford, Jr. William B. Freeman Steven C. Friend Edward J. Fuhr Kevin E. Gaunt Kevin M. Georgerian Armin Ghiam J.A. Glaccum Ryan A. Glasgow Michael P. Goldman Alexis J. Gomez Carleton Goss Sevren R. Gourley Douglas S. Granger Laurie A. Grasso Demitrianna Grekos Greta T. Griffith Jared D. Grodin Ave Grosenheider Colleen Grygier Philip M. Guffy Steven M. Haas Kevin Hahm Philip Haines Alexandra Hamilton Jason W. Harbour Brendan P. Harney Ashley L. Harper Christopher W. Hasbrouck Henry Havre Matthew A. Hayes Todd P. Haymore Rudene Mercer Haynes Eileen Henderson Thomas Y. Hiner Jane Hinton Jordan Hirsch Douglas H. Hoffmann John Hogg Jane Hopwood Cecelia Philipps Horner David B. Horner George C. Howell Patrick Jamieson Johanna “Joh” Jenkins Laura Ellen Jones Nathaniel B. Jones Nathaniel “Nate” Jones Dan J. Jordanger Ashley Kahn David Kamins Erik C. Kane James A. Kennedy Ryan T. Ketchum Jason J. Kim Jonathan H. Kim Scott H. Kimpel Andrew R. Kintzinger Abigail Klauer Supajit Koosittiphon Richard H. Kronthal Christopher G. Kulp Chloe Kwon Joseph Lam Jordan Latham Tyler S. Laughinghouse Andrew W. Lawrence Rebecca Lee Michelle S. Lewis Elbert Lin James Lockerby Gabriel M. Lopez Abigail M. Lyle Stefan E. Lyman Kimberly C. MacLeod Tyler Maddry Austin Maloney Harry L. Manion Eric R. Markus Marshall J. Mattera Charles M. Matthews John Gary Maynard Janet Sadler McCrae Patrick M. McDermott Alexander G. McGeoch Kerry L. McGrath Megan McLoughlin Robert J. McNamara Joshua McNulty Uriel A. Mendieta Ryan Metz Andrej Micovic Joshua Milgrom Betsy Lee Montague Angela Morrison Ann Marie Mortimer J. Drei Munar Eric J. Murdock Forrest S. Murphy Ted J. Murphy Jitranut Narkmai Chris Nash Eric J. Nedell Mike Nedzbala William L. Newton Valarie Ney Alexandra Noetzel Leah B. Nommensen Somruetai Noppornprom Rachel W. Northup Adam O’Brian Peter K. O’Brien Leslie A. Okinaka Oladoyin Olanrewaju G. Michael O’Leary Feyi Olufon Raul Orozco Anna Knecht Page Dimitri Papaefstratiou Elizabeth P. Pathan Reuben H. Pearlman Michael A. Pearlson Ryan J. Pedraza Kate Perkins Cheryl Phillips James M. Pinna Chumbhot Plangtrakul Inna Pletukhina Gregory L. Porter Lewis F. Powell Shemin V. Proctor Christian Pugaczewski Robert T. Quackenboss D. Andrew Quigley Catherine Rankin Vera A. Rechsteiner Jason B. Reiner Matthew J. Ricciardi Kelli Regan Rice Tyler Richardson Jessica Rivero Daryl B. Robertson Lucy Robertson Gustavo Rodríguez-Villate Marissa S. Rogers Zachary Roop Joseph Rovira Ross Rubin Thomas A. Sage Kate Saltz Michael J. Sanchez Emily Spanyer Sanford Nate Sans Susan L. Saslow Richard Savage Jennifer Scherschel Allison Schmidt Johnathon E. Schronce Tom Schulte Caitlin A. Scipioni James S. Seevers Douglass P. Selby Casey Shaw Michael R. Shebelskie Christian Sheets George P. Sibley Kendal A. Sibley Alejandro Silva James D. Simpson Sudarat Siriviriyakul Jordan G. Sisco Martin Skehill Richard Skipper Nikki Skolnekovich Darrell Smelcer J.R. Smith Robert K. Smith Adam H. Solomon Bennett Sooy Sarah Spellman Brendan Staley Oliver Steele Nicholas D. Stellakis Allison M. Stelter Martin P. Stratte Jacob J. Struck Chartthai Sutthapas Carter M. Tatum Sean M. Tenaglia David Arthur Terry Tanagorn Thimasarn Kaitlyn Thorson Linda Trees Patrick C. Tricker Shauna R. Twohig Tab R. Urbantke Josh Van Kirk Jessica N. Vara Emily Burkhardt Vicente Thaphanut Vimolkej Carl von Merz Ayesha K. Waheed Gregory R. Wall Richard Warren Laine Weatherford Peter G. Weinstock Beth Alexander Whitaker Mark W. Wickersham Amy McDaniel Williams Taylor Williams Jingyi “Alice” Yao Angelina M. Yearick W. Mark Young Tianlu Zhang George Zhu

Keyword