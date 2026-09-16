Hunton Advises on Southwestern Electric Power Company’s $750M Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Southwestern Electric Power Company (“SWEPCo”) of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% Senior Notes, Series S, due 2037.

SWEPCo is a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company. SWEPCo is engaged in the generation, sale, purchase, transmission and distribution of electric power to approximately 552,000 retail customers in Northeastern Texas and the panhandle of Texas, Northwestern Louisiana and Western Arkansas. It supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utilities, municipalities, rural electric cooperatives and other market participants.

The Hunton team included Steven C. Friend, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.