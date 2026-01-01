Industrious Collaboration
Beginning with our competitive strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries—and extending to our considerable experience in more than 100 service areas.
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- Africa
- Agency Finance
- Antitrust and Consumer Protection
- Asia Pacific
- Aviation
- Banking and Finance
- Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Corporate
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Data, Cyber & Privacy
- Energy
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Coal
- Commodities and Derivatives Trading and Regulation
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy Finance and Securitization
- Energy Litigation
- Energy M&A
- Energy Regulation
- Energy Tax Credits
- Energy Technology
- Energy Transition
- Hydrogen
- Mining and Minerals
- Natural Gas
- Nuclear Energy
- Oil, Gas, and LNG
- Pipeline
- Power and Utilities Capital Markets
- Project Finance and Development
- Public Utility Securitization
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Environmental
- AIM Act, HFC Regulations, SNAP, and Refrigerant Management
- Air Quality
- Batteries and Energy Storage
- Business and Human Rights
- California’s Proposition 65
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Climate Change
- Coal
- Endangered Species Act
- Energy Litigation
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Issues in Business Transactions
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Land Use
- Mining and Minerals
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- National Environmental Policy Act
- Native American Trust Lands
- Natural Resources
- Pesticides
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Public Lands
- Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages
- Waste and the Circular Economy
- Water
- Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water
- Europe
- Financial Services
- Food Industry
- Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group
- Government Contracts
- Government Relations
- Health Care and Life Sciences
- Higher Education and Private Schools
- Hotels and Hospitality
- Immigration
- India
- Insurance Coverage
- Intellectual Property
- Artificial Intelligence
- Copyright Counseling and Litigation
- Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions
- International Trade Commission Section 337 Investigations
- Patent Litigation
- Patent Post-Grant Proceedings
- Patent Procurement and Management
- Software Audits
- Trade Secret Counseling and Litigation
- Trademark Non-Contentious
- Trademark Proceedings
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- Labor and Employment
- Complex Employment Litigation
- ERISA Litigation
- Executive Compensation / Employee Benefits
- Immigration
- Labor and Employment Emerging Technology
- Labor-Management Relations and Labor Litigation
- OSHA Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Pay Equity and Transparency
- Public Accommodations
- Unfair Competition and Employee Raiding
- Wage and Hour Class Actions
- Latin America
- Litigation
- Accounting Profession Defense
- Administrative Procedure Act Litigation
- Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Advertising Litigation
- Anti-Corruption and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- Antitrust Litigation
- Appeals
- Arbitration and Mediation
- Asbestos Litigation
- Benzene Litigation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- College Sexual Misconduct
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction and Engineering Litigation
- Consumer Financial Compliance and Litigation
- COVID-19 Litigation
- Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation
- Discovery and
E-Discovery
- Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring
- Eminent Domain and Land Use Litigation
- Energy Litigation
- ERISA Litigation
- Fiduciary Litigation
- Financial Services Litigation
- First Amendment and Free Speech
- Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
- Glyphosate Litigation
- Health Care Litigation and Compliance
- Higher Education and Private Schools
- Lone Star Governance
- Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Litigation
- Mergers and Acquisitions Litigation
- NCAA Athletes
- Plastics and Microplastics
- Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation
- Product Safety and Regulatory Compliance
- Qui Tam
- Real Estate Litigation
- Rocket Docket Practice (US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia)
- Second Opinion Program
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement
- Silica Litigation
- Strategic Appellate Support
- Lone Star Governance
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Middle East
- National Security
- North America
- Private Equity
- Public Finance
- Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Acquisitions and Dispositions
- Artificial Intelligence
- Commercial Real Estate Lending
- Construction
- Distressed CRE Debt Acquisitions, Financings and Asset Management
- Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring
- Finance and Restructuring
- Hotels and Hospitality
- Land Use and Development
- Leasing
- Public Finance
- Real Estate Affordable Housing
- Real Estate Capital Markets/REITs
- Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care
- Real Estate Sustainability
- Real Estate Investment and Finance
- Regulatory
- Advertising Compliance and Counseling
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Energy
- Energy Litigation
- Energy Regulation
- Environmental
- AIM Act, HFC Regulations, SNAP, and Refrigerant Management
- Air Quality
- Batteries and Energy Storage
- Business and Human Rights
- California’s Proposition 65
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Climate Change
- Endangered Species Act
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Issues in Business Transactions
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Land Use
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- National Environmental Policy Act
- Native American Trust Lands
- Natural Resources
- Pesticides
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Public Lands
- Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages
- Waste and the Circular Economy
- Water
- Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water
- Financial Institutions Corporate and Regulatory
- Government Relations
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Retail and Consumer Products
- Structured Finance and Securitization
- Asset-Backed Securitization
- Consumer Financial Compliance and Litigation
- Credit Risk Transfer
- Derivatives
- Energy Finance and Securitization
- FinTech
- Mortgage Industry M&A
- Mortgage Loan Servicing and Mortgage Servicing Rights
- Public Finance
- Public Utility Securitization
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Residential Mortgage-backed Securities
- Reverse Mortgage/HECM Financing and Securitization
- Servicer Advance Financing and Securitization
- Servicing Rights Financing and Securitization
- Single Family Rental (SFR) Financing and Securitization
- Warehouse and Structured Lending, Gestation Finance and Early Buyout (EBO) Facilities
- Whole Loan Mortgage Trading
- Sustainability
- Tax
- Technology
- Technology, Sourcing and Complex Contracting
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
Regulatory
- Africa
- Aviation
- Data, Cyber & Privacy
- Energy
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Coal
- Commodities and Derivatives Trading and Regulation
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy Litigation
- Energy M&A
- Energy Regulation
- Energy Technology
- Energy Transition
- Hydrogen
- Natural Gas
- Nuclear Energy
- Oil, Gas, and LNG
- Pipeline
- Project Finance and Development
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Environmental
- AIM Act, HFC Regulations, SNAP, and Refrigerant Management
- Air Quality
- Batteries and Energy Storage
- Business and Human Rights
- California’s Proposition 65
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Climate Change
- Endangered Species Act
- Energy Litigation
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Issues in Business Transactions
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Land Use
- Mining and Minerals
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- National Environmental Policy Act
- Native American Trust Lands
- Natural Resources
- Pesticides
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Public Lands
- Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages
- Waste and the Circular Economy
- Water
- Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water
- Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group
- Government Contracts
- Government Relations
- Health Care and Life Sciences
- Labor and Employment
- Complex Employment Litigation
- ERISA Litigation
- Executive Compensation / Employee Benefits
- Labor and Employment Emerging Technology
- Labor-Management Relations and Labor Litigation
- OSHA Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Pay Equity and Transparency
- Public Accommodations
- Unfair Competition and Employee Raiding
- Wage and Hour Class Actions
- Lone Star Governance
- National Security
- Regulatory
- Advertising Compliance and Counseling
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Energy
- Energy Litigation
- Energy Regulation
- Environmental
- AIM Act, HFC Regulations, SNAP, and Refrigerant Management
- Air Quality
- Batteries and Energy Storage
- Business and Human Rights
- California’s Proposition 65
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Climate Change
- Endangered Species Act
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Issues in Business Transactions
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Land Use
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- National Environmental Policy Act
- Native American Trust Lands
- Natural Resources
- Pesticides
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Public Lands
- Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages
- Waste and the Circular Economy
- Water
- Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water
- Financial Institutions Corporate and Regulatory
- Government Relations
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Retail and Consumer Products
- Sustainability
- Technology
Transactional
- Africa
- Agency Finance
- Asia Pacific
- Aviation
- Banking and Finance
- Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Corporate
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Data, Cyber & Privacy
- Energy
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Coal
- Commodities and Derivatives Trading and Regulation
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy Litigation
- Energy M&A
- Energy Regulation
- Energy Technology
- Energy Transition
- Hydrogen
- Natural Gas
- Nuclear Energy
- Oil, Gas, and LNG
- Pipeline
- Project Finance and Development
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Environmental
- AIM Act, HFC Regulations, SNAP, and Refrigerant Management
- Air Quality
- Batteries and Energy Storage
- Business and Human Rights
- California’s Proposition 65
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Climate Change
- Endangered Species Act
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Issues in Business Transactions
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Land Use
- Mining and Minerals
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- National Environmental Policy Act
- Native American Trust Lands
- Natural Resources
- Pesticides
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Public Lands
- Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages
- Waste and the Circular Economy
- Water
- Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water
- Europe
- Immigration
- India
- Insurance Coverage
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright Counseling and Litigation
- Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions
- International Trade Commission Section 337 Investigations
- Patent Litigation
- Patent Post-Grant Proceedings
- Patent Procurement and Management
- Trade Secret Counseling and Litigation
- Trademark Non-Contentious
- Trademark Proceedings
- Labor and Employment
- Complex Employment Litigation
- ERISA Litigation
- Executive Compensation / Employee Benefits
- Immigration
- Labor and Employment Emerging Technology
- Labor-Management Relations and Labor Litigation
- OSHA Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Pay Equity and Transparency
- Public Accommodations
- Unfair Competition and Employee Raiding
- Wage and Hour Class Actions
- Latin America
- Lone Star Governance
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Middle East
- Private Equity
- Public Finance
- Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Acquisitions and Dispositions
- Commercial Real Estate Lending
- Construction
- Distressed CRE Debt Acquisitions, Financings and Asset Management
- Finance and Restructuring
- Land Use and Development
- Leasing
- Public Finance
- Real Estate Affordable Housing
- Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care
- Real Estate Sustainability
- Retail and Consumer Products
- Structured Finance and Securitization
- Asset-Backed Securitization
- Credit Risk Transfer
- Derivatives
- Energy Finance and Securitization
- Mortgage Industry M&A
- Mortgage Loan Servicing and Mortgage Servicing Rights
- Public Finance
- Public Utility Securitization
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Residential Mortgage-backed Securities
- Reverse Mortgage/HECM Financing and Securitization
- Servicer Advance Financing and Securitization
- Servicing Rights Financing and Securitization
- Single Family Rental (SFR) Financing and Securitization
- Warehouse and Structured Lending, Gestation Finance and Early Buyout (EBO) Facilities
- Whole Loan Mortgage Trading
- Sustainability
- Tax
- Technology
- Technology, Sourcing and Complex Contracting
Litigation
- Africa
- Antitrust and Consumer Protection
- Aviation
- Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights
- Energy
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Coal
- Commodities and Derivatives Trading and Regulation
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy Litigation
- Energy M&A
- Energy Regulation
- Energy Technology
- Energy Transition
- Hydrogen
- Natural Gas
- Nuclear Energy
- Oil, Gas, and LNG
- Pipeline
- Project Finance and Development
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Environmental
- AIM Act, HFC Regulations, SNAP, and Refrigerant Management
- Air Quality
- Batteries and Energy Storage
- Business and Human Rights
- California’s Proposition 65
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Climate Change
- Endangered Species Act
- Energy Litigation
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Issues in Business Transactions
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Land Use
- Mining and Minerals
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- National Environmental Policy Act
- Native American Trust Lands
- Natural Resources
- Pesticides
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Public Lands
- Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages
- Waste and the Circular Economy
- Water
- Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water
- Government Contracts
- Health Care and Life Sciences
- Higher Education and Private Schools
- Immigration
- Insurance Coverage
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright Counseling and Litigation
- Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions
- International Trade Commission Section 337 Investigations
- Patent Litigation
- Patent Post-Grant Proceedings
- Patent Procurement and Management
- Trade Secret Counseling and Litigation
- Trademark Non-Contentious
- Trademark Proceedings
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- Labor and Employment
- Complex Employment Litigation
- ERISA Litigation
- Executive Compensation / Employee Benefits
- Immigration
- Labor and Employment Emerging Technology
- Labor-Management Relations and Labor Litigation
- OSHA Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Pay Equity and Transparency
- Public Accommodations
- Unfair Competition and Employee Raiding
- Wage and Hour Class Actions
- Latin America
- Litigation
- Accounting Profession Defense
- Administrative Procedure Act Litigation
- Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Advertising Litigation
- Anti-Corruption and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- Antitrust Litigation
- Appeals
- Arbitration and Mediation
- Asbestos Litigation
- Benzene Litigation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- College Sexual Misconduct
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction and Engineering Litigation
- Consumer Financial Compliance and Litigation
- COVID-19 Litigation
- Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation
- Discovery and
E-Discovery
- Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring
- Eminent Domain and Land Use Litigation
- Energy Litigation
- Fiduciary Litigation
- Financial Services Litigation
- First Amendment and Free Speech
- Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
- Glyphosate Litigation
- Health Care Litigation and Compliance
- Higher Education and Private Schools
- Lone Star Governance
- Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Litigation
- Mergers and Acquisitions Litigation
- NCAA Athletes
- Plastics and Microplastics
- Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation
- Product Safety and Regulatory Compliance
- Qui Tam
- Real Estate Litigation
- Rocket Docket Practice (US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia)
- Second Opinion Program
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement
- Silica Litigation
- Strategic Appellate Support
- Lone Star Governance
- National Security
- Retail and Consumer Products
- Sustainability
- Technology
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
Industries
- Aviation
- Energy
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Coal
- Commodities and Derivatives Trading and Regulation
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy Litigation
- Energy M&A
- Energy Regulation
- Energy Technology
- Energy Transition
- Hydrogen
- Natural Gas
- Nuclear Energy
- Oil, Gas, and LNG
- Pipeline
- Project Finance and Development
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Financial Services
Regions
- EnergyOur global team focuses on achieving broad, long-term strategic business goals in the energy industry.
- Financial ServicesOur deep bench of practitioners provides financial services counsel across transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters.
- Real Estate Investment and FinanceOur cross-disciplinary team delivers effective and efficient advice on high-value projects for major real estate players.
- Retail and Consumer ProductsOur counsel is clicks-to-bricks; our mantra: client satisfaction.
- TechnologyHelping businesses leverage existing and emerging technologies to keep pace with global competitors and develop holistic data strategies.