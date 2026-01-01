From traditional financial institutions and established payment networks to emerging fintech disruptors and global technology platforms, Hunton provides organizations across the value chain with sophisticated legal counsel to navigate the dynamic payments ecosystem. As this practice area experiences unprecedented transformation, driven by technological innovation, shifting consumer demands, the proliferation of sophisticated fraudsters, and an increasingly complex global regulatory landscape, we help clients by providing legal advice that aligns with business objectives, prioritizing solutions that enable speed-to-market while mitigating regulatory, contractual, and litigation risks.

Why Us? Hunton Has Niche Payments Ecosystem Experience

Our payments practice combines deep industry knowledge, technical fluency, and market-leading transactional and general corporate experience with practical insight to deliver strategic, commercially focused solutions. We represent clients in every stage of the payments lifecycle, providing integrated advice that bridges the gap between innovation and compliance. Counseling issuing and acquiring financial institutions, non-bank fintechs, retailers, and merchants in launching and scaling payment programs and products that comply with payment network rules and federal and state regulatory requirements has informed our distinct perspective regarding the entire traditional and emerging payments system. We also counsel clients who are building out their payments and embedded finance technology stack internally or in collaboration with key third-party payments partners (ISOs, gateways, processors, etc.).

Our team provides purposeful guidance on issues involving payment system network rules, open banking, embedded payments and finance, generative and agentic AI in digital commerce, company treasury management, and digital wallets, as well as on emerging technologies such as real-time payments, stablecoins, and tokenized payment systems. We leverage our experience to advise clients based on their role and obligations within the ecosystem, as well as on the commercial realities of their businesses and objectives.

What Makes Us Different? Hunton Has Market-Leading Bank-Fintech Experience

As a regular advisor on cutting-edge partnership models, rooted in the bank-fintech space, a core differentiator of our practice is our ability to integrate regulatory product counseling with hands-on commercial deal execution. Unlike traditional payments practices that focus solely on compliance or contracting, we regularly advise on the full lifecycle of payments products and services, from structuring and analysis through negotiation of complex bank partnership, processor, and technology agreements that bring products to market. This approach enables clients to move from concept to launch efficiently while maintaining alignment with regulatory expectations and market standards.

Our team brings together nationally recognized regulatory lawyers, commercial negotiators, and litigators, with strong in‑house, government, and industry experience. With a collaborative, business‑focused approach, we help clients innovate confidently, manage risk proactively, and operate with clarity in a complicated, highly regulated marketplace.

Payments Regulatory & Compliance

Navigating the labyrinth of federal, state, and international regulations is critical to success in the payments industry. We provide forward-looking counsel on structuring business models and products, as follows, to minimize regulatory burden and maintain compliance:

Money transmission, prepaid access, virtual card, and stored‑value structures

Payment facilitator (PayFac), marketplace, and embedded‑commerce models

Reg E, Reg Z, UDAAP, and state consumer protection guidance

Network rules, sponsorship bank relationships, and program governance

“Buy now, pay later” point-of-sale and embedded financing products and services

Real‑time payments, open banking, stablecoins, tokenized transactions, and digital wallets

AI agentic commerce functionality involving end user payments and agentic payments protocols

Product structuring and launch support, including payment flows, sponsor bank relationships, BIN sponsorship models, and risk allocation

Risk, fraud, and operational governance, including policies, controls, disclosures, and compliance assessments

Disputes and investigations, advising on regulatory inquiries, enforcement matters, chargeback issues, and operational failures

Unclaimed property, escheat, and gift card/loyalty programs

Bank-fintech partnership structuring, including “true lender” frameworks, account ownership models, FBO structures, and regulatory risk allocation

Commercial, Technology, & Vendor Contracting

Participating in the payments ecosystem necessarily involves understanding a web of contractual obligations across commercial relationships. Contracts define not just how money moves or the economics of the deal, but how risk and liability are allocated between the contracting parties.

We have been recognized for negotiating complex agreements and payments ecosystem contracts that align regulatory expectations with commercial realities, including allocation of fraud, compliance, and operational risk across multiparty structures. We have extensive experience architecting and negotiating vendor, network, and customer-facing contracts from nearly every angle of the payments sphere, including arrangements with or for merchants, financial institutions, fintechs, and technology partners. We counsel on:

Payment processing agreements with merchant acquirers, ISOs, PayFacs, and payment gateways

Interchange and network fee discount agreements

Issuing and acquiring bank arrangements

Co-branded and private label credit card agreements and partnerships

Embedded financing services, including “Buy now, pay later” (BNPL) purchase options

Bank and BIN sponsorship agreements and programs

Fintech partnerships and bank‑fintech program documents

Cloud, SaaS, fraud‑management, and identity‑verification vendor contracts

E-commerce services and mobile wallet agreements

Point-of-sale hardware and software agreements

Systems integration services and back-office support services

Data‑sharing arrangements and API/data access terms

AI and agentic commerce functionality, including agentic payments features

End-to-end bank–fintech program documentation, including program management agreements, custodial/FBO account structures, and sponsor bank frameworks

Negotiation of fraud, loss allocation, and indemnity structures across issuing banks, fintechs, and processors

Structuring and negotiation of data ownership, licensing, and usage rights in multi-party payment ecosystems

Privacy, Cybersecurity, Data Protection, & Incident Response

Data is the lifeblood of the payments industry. We advise clients on data-related risks in an environment defined by sensitive financial data and complex data flows, helping them to comply with evolving global laws, including sector‑specific financial privacy and data security requirements such as GLBA, state comprehensive data privacy laws such as the CCPA, and data protection laws in Europe and Asia, such as GDPR and PIPL.

Our work regularly addresses issues unique to the payments arena, such as handling cardholder data, tokenization, fraud monitoring, cross‑border data transfers, and vendor risk management in multiparty processing environments. We structure and negotiate data processing agreements and commercial terms involving payment data, including addressing PCI DSS and other security obligations, audit rights, incident response provisions, and allocating data-related risks. We also advise on incident readiness planning and the prevention of cyber intrusions. These activities include preparing incident response plans and procedures, conducting cybersecurity tabletop exercises, enhancing vendor management programs, and providing legal recommendations on information security policies and procedures and other cybersecurity governance documents. Our experience includes:

US federal and state privacy laws (e.g., GLBA, CCPA)

Data minimization, secondary use restrictions, and consent frameworks

Cross‑border data transfers and global data protection obligations (e.g., GDPR, PIPL)

Data mapping, retention strategies, and governance programs

Privacy-by-design for payment platforms, identity systems, and fraud tools

Payment‑specific security obligations, including PCI DSS and payment network mandates

Security program development and third‑party risk management

Cyber incident response, breach notification, and regulatory interaction

Risk assessments, tabletop exercises, and readiness planning

Advising on data ownership, control, and monetization in bank-fintech and payments platform relationships



